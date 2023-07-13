'Teen Mom 2's Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery by Strangulation

Nathan Griffith -- who appeared on several seasons of MTV's reality series Teen Mom 2 -- has been arrested.

Griffith, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, for alleged battery by strangulation, and subsequently booked into Clark County Jail, according to online custody status records.

The reality TV star -- who was famously in a tumultuous relationship with the controversial Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans -- was arrested at a home where Griffith was staying, according to TMZ, who were the first to report the news.

Police officers reportedly received a call at 9:15 p.m. and responded to the home, where they conducted an investigation and took Griffith into custody for allegedly committing battery against a member of his family.

He is being held on $5,000 bail, and has an initial hearing set for Thursday. It's unclear if he is still behind bars at this time.

This is the second arrest for Griffith this year. He was previously arrested in February and booked on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, for an incident in which he allegedly attacked his girlfriend. He was accused of dragging her up a flight of stairs, but charges were later dropped in March, according to The Sun.

Griffith was in a relationship with Evans from 2013 to 2015, and the pair share a 9-year-old son, Kaiser. Evans called off their engagement in August 2015, following a verbal dispute and friction in their relationship.

