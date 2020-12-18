Cheyenne Floyd is sharing her news with the world! The 28-year-old Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram late Thursday night to reveal that she and her boyfriend, Zach Davis, are expecting a baby together.

In a sweet sunset beach video, they captioned, "Coming Soon 2021," the couple held one another, cradling Cheyenne's growing bump. They also included Cheyenne's 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, who she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, in the clip.

Cheyenne also shared stunning photos from the shoot, writing, "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents."

The reality star, who got her start on MTV's The Challenge before becoming a series regular on Teen Mom OG in 2018, has been vocal about wanting to give Ryder a sibling.

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump," Cheyenne wrote of her first child. "She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

Cheyenne also shared touching photos on Ryder's Instagram account, which she helps to run, of a special moment between the mother and daughter.

"This is the moment I told Ryder 'Mommy has a baby in her belly.' I love seeing how sweet my little girl is knowing she wiped my tears as we embraced ❤️" Cheyenne wrote. "Thank you for always making my life beautiful."

Cheyenne also called out people who have been speculating on her pregnancy in recent years.

"Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture. You never know what is going on behind closed doors - health issues, fertility problems etc," she wrote. "We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

Cheyenne's ex Cory commented on the post, "Finally!! Dear Lord YES CHEY IS PREGNANT!!!!!! Congratulations Chey and Zach happy for you both ❤️. And Ryder Ms. Ryder K your gonna have another sibling!!!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

He also wrote on Zach's account, "Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊 Welcome to the fatherhood fam, the way you are with Ryder I know you’ll do a good job 🙏🏽👏🏽💯"

After some ups and downs with Ryder's father, Cory, which were documented on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne moved on to Zach and Cory moved on to his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Cory and Taylor welcomed their daughter, Mila, in April.

MTV fired Taylor from Teen Mom OG and canceled the couple's baby special in June due to the reality star's past racist statements on social media.

