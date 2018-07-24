'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards Arrested on Charges of Simple Possession of Heroin

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested on Monday in Red Bank, Tennessee.

The 30-year-old reality star was arrested on charges of simple possession of heroin, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ET.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail with no bond, and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 6. Simple possession is the lowest drug offense there is in Tennessee.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

This is the second arrest for Edwards this year. Back in March, he was arrested at his home in Tennessee on one charge of violating his probation stemming from a prior arrest for heroin possession. At the time, his wife, Mackenzie, had just revealed in a Teen Mom OG preview that she was pregnant with their first child together. Edwards is also the father to son Bentley, 9, with fellow Teen Mom star Maci Bookout.

The news of Edwards' latest arrest comes shortly after another Teen Mom star, Jenelle Evans, allegedly pulled a gun on a man while in the car with her 8-year-old son, Jace. The incident is being played out on Monday's all-new episode of the MTV reality series.

ET has reached out to police, as well as Evans' rep and MTV, for comment regarding the incident. More on that here.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans Allegedly Pulls a Gun on a Man While in Car With Son Jace in Scary 'Teen Mom 2' Incident

Sarah Palin's Daughter Bristol Is Joining 'Teen Mom OG'

'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Arrested in Beverly Hills

Related Gallery