'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Engaged to Khesanio Hall

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG is engaged to Khesanio Hall!

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old reality TV star spoke with Us Weekly and shared that she and Khesanio are preparing to walk down the aisle in the near future after he recently popped the question. In the interview, the mom of three excitedly detailed the proposal and why she believes their love will last.

"I got engaged last night," Mackenzie tells the outlet. "This is very, very new. It was a big surprise."

According to the reality TV star and social media influencer, Khesanio flew her dad and sisters into town to be there for the engagement and included a special, private nod to her mom, Angie Douthit, who died in 2019. Mackenzie was incredibly close with her mom and Angie’s battle with cancer played out on Teen Mom OG after her death.

While Mackenzie did not explain how Khesanio included her mom in the big moment, she shared that the inclusion of her loved ones was meaningful. "All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and it was just, he made it very, very special," Mackenzie shares. "It means a lot to me.”

The couple -- who went Instagram public in January 2023 -- told Us Weekly that they are anxiously getting ready to start planning and that one of the first steps will be a resizing of the custom ring he purchased for her. For those who say that the couple is rushing into things, they say they are more sure than ever about their love.

"We kind of knew [immediately], and it's almost been two years and there's not one day that I doubted or had any doubts," Mackenzie explains of their relationship. "I'm just really happy and I've never had this kind of love. I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids."

Mackenzie was previously married to Josh McKee -- the father of her three children -- but the couple called it quits in 2022 after nine years of marriage. In a post at the time, she shared that she held no ill-will toward him and they were working together to co-parent their kids -- Gannon, 12, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out," Mackenzie wrote in July 2022. "I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏."

In early May, the US Sun reported that nearly two years after announcing their divorce, Josh and Mackenzie had reached a split custody agreement with Mackenzie having the kids the majority of the time.

