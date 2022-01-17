Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault Sunday following an incident at a Hollywood nightclub over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old reality star was detained after allegedly slapping a security guard at the club and restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Per police records obtained by ET, Abraham was placed on a citizen's arrest just after midnight on Jan. 16 before being booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault by Los Angeles Police officers. Abraham was released from custody less than two hours later.

The Teen Mom alum was given a May 19 court date, where she is expected to face the charges.

Abraham addressed the incident on her Instagram Sunday night and shared a video of the arrest in what she said was a "conspired" attack against her.

"I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold. I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup," Abraham alleged.

"I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people," she continued.

Abraham went on to thank the Hollywood Police officers who she said rescued her from "being held against my will and attacked."

"I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone. I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods," she said.

Abraham, who recently enrolled in Harvard Extension School to pursue her law degree, said she looks forward to her court date where she is sure justice will be served.

"I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us," she added, concluding the lengthy post. "With love🙏, Farrah #farrahabraham."

ET has reached out to Abraham's reps for comment.

The incident comes just days after Abraham's return to reality TV in MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion, in which Abraham reunited with some of her original co-stars and a few of the show's new faces, in the franchise's latest spin-off series.

"Everybody had the right to be there, and Farrah had the right to be there because she was a part of the original OGs no matter what," original star Amber Portwood told ET's Deidre Behar earlier this month of Abraham's return. "I think you guys will be very surprised with how we kind of dealt with a lot of the drama that they threw at us."

See more on the reunion in the video below.

