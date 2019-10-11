Farrah Abraham isn't necessarily done with Teen Mom just yet!

The 28-year-old reality star opened up to ET's Brice Sander about the MTV show that put her on the map and her career plans now at the Marriage Boot Camp 100th Episode Celebration on Thursday.

When asked if she'd ever return to the "small screen" and her role on Teen Mom OG, Farrah replied, "Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I'm traveling, all over. Maybe I'll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I'll come back."

And while she may not be in touch with her co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, Farrah did note that she still has close contacts with the show.

"I'm just blessed to have good relationships with the executives and producers and the people that I first met, so that's great," she said. "But I do wish the other ladies the best. They're trying their hardest."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

When asked about her recent reveal that she's given Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans some legal advice, Farrah was a bit more tight-lipped on the subject.

"Am I allowed? You know, I actually have some big stuff that I promised some executives at Viacom that I would not be talking about that, but I wish all the Teen Mom ladies, Teen Mom especially, all the best," she said. "It's amazing. Maybe I'll be an entertainment lawyer one day. I think I'm great at that."

So how has Farrah, who was known for stirring the pot with her co-stars in the past, become so zen?

Farrah said she credits "the lovely anger management that I've been given from court a couple times" with helping her deal with the haters. She added, "Yeah, just passing that along in a fun and knowledgable way because kids don't really want to hear 'anger management' or 'be thoughtful' or 'just keep it quiet.' But I've learned it now."

Farrah also shared that not only has her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, been working on her own mental health, she's also been hard at work.

"Sofia is the big 10, she's doing good. She's going to castings every day. She's a little star in her own right. I'm so blessed and thankful for my daughter that I have," Farrah said. "Hopefully there's going to be a lot of great mother-daughter projects where you guys can see us."

In addition to potentially collaborating with her daughter, Farrah is also trying to elevate her memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, to the next level.

"I have been working over a year with screenwriting, turning my New York Times bestselling book, My Teenage Dream Ended, into a feature film," she revealed.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

For more from the Teen Mom stars, watch the clip below:

