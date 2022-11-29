'Tell Me Lies' Renewed for Season 2

Lucy and Stephen's story continues. Hulu has renewed Tell Me Lies for a second season, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Adapted from Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, the series follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

When Lucy Albright (Grave Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

The freshman finale, which dropped in September, ended with Lucy sleeping with Bree's boyfriend, Evan (Branden Cook), after Stephen suddenly breaks things off after he chooses to leave a Hawaii-themed college party with his ex, Diana (Alicia Crowder). Several years later, Lucy reunites with Stephen at Evan and Bree's (Catherine Missal) engagement party, only for Lucy to discover that he's engaged to Lydia (Natalee Linez), her ex-best friend.

"I’m like, why? Like, can he get any worse at this point?" Van Patten told ET of the Stephen-Lydia engagement twist. "I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what went down. But it is messed up."

The actress, who has been romantically linked to White in real life, hopes -- for Lucy's sanity -- that she and Stephen are done for good.

"How could they be? I hope they are. I hope they are," Van Patten said, acknowledging the toxicity between the two as a couple. "But also for the show’s sake, we need this to continue. But it seems like the perfect moment for him to come back into her life because it really seems like she has it together. She's with Max. She went with the stable, good boy. The good choice, the sweet boy and she’s living in L.A., and she has a stable job and of course, that’s right when he walks in, so it seems like the perfect storm type of moment for him to creep back in there but I hope Lucy stays strong for a little bit at least."

Spencer House, Sonia Mena and Benjamin Wadsworth also star in the series.

