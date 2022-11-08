Tell Me Lies stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten sizzle onscreen in their steamy Hulu series as college freshman Lucy Albright, and Stephen DeMarco, a manipulative upperclassman. While the pair can't seem to stay away from each other onscreen, they've been seen getting cozy off-camera too.

In the weeks since the show's release, White and Van Patten have been spotted together on several occasions, including a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, and most recently, Monday night's CFDA Fashion Awards, where the pair held hands while posing for pics on the red carpet.

White, 26, also seemingly confirmed their relationship during Monday night's event, sharing a photo booth strip of him and Van Patten, 25, with one of the panels -- which looked like the pair was kissing -- covered by a face-over-hands peeking emoji. He also posted a pic of him and his leading lady touching tongues with the caption, "if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu."

While fans patiently hold out hope for the pair to officially confirm their relationship, ET is taking a look at all the signs that point to White and Van Patten dating in real life.

Crush Confessions

Van Patten admitted that she was crushing on White during an October interview on E!'s The Rundown, when asked if her Tell Me Lies co-star was her crush "IRL."

"Yes," Van Patten told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "Biggest crush ever."

Just days later, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, White said that the feeling was mutual.

"I have such a crush on her. I hope so. I hope [us dating] that happens. I don't know," White said. "Our lives are built in together. We have so much to do together."

"She's the f**king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you'll ever meet," he added. "It's crazy... She's the best. I had a huge crush on her... I'm obsessed with her because she's f**king amazing."

Van Patten Addresses Rumors

Van Patten spoke to ET about the hit Hulu series and the rumors swirling around her and White.

"Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun," she shared, leaving things open-ended. "Who knows?"

While she wouldn't feed into the speculation, Van Patten said she has no issue with fans' interest in her off-screen life.

"It doesn't bother me at all. It's fun. It's fun like any other discussion about the show," she said. "It's engaging and it's hilarious. I love it."

As for how she feels about White, Van Patten told ET at the time, "It's so fun getting to do all of this together. It's just great. We never stop hanging out with the cast. We hang out all the time."

Halloween Horror Nights

On Oct. 27, the pair geared up for Halloween by enjoying a night out at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. They were seen posing for photos with the theme park's spooky staff.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

Making Beautiful Music Together

Following the Tell Me Lies season finale, the pair bid farewell to their characters, Stephen and Lucy, with a special song they recorded together in honor of the show. Both White and Van Patten took to Instagram to share a clip of their cover of "In Spite of Ourselves" by John Prine.

"In spite of ourselves" by john prine (grace and jacksons version)," the pair captioned the snippet of their soulful duet. "goodbye to lucy and stephen for now…thank you guys for making it so special."

CFDA Fashion Awards

Van Patten and White all but confirmed their relationship after stepping out together at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. In addition to sporting coordinated Tom Ford outfits, they were seen holding hands on and off the red carpet.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

While they've stepped out on other carpets together, this is the first time they've been snapped holding hands, hinting that they've taken their on-screen romance off-screen and into their real lives.

White shared a photo booth pic of the pair from Monday night's event, which saw them getting very up-close-and-personal, though he blurred the intimate moment with a face-over-hands peeking emoji.

Instagram/jacksonwhite

Then on Tuesday, White posted a pic of him and Van Patten, sitting in a car, touching tongues, with the caption, "if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu." Van Patten reposted the pic to her Instagram Story.

For more on the pair, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists

'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Addresses Jackson White Dating Rumors

'Tell Me Lies' Stars on What Goes Into Filming Graphic Sex Scenes

'Tell Me Lies’ Star Grace Van Patten Reacts to Steamy Fan Tweets! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery