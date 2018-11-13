'Temptation Island' Reboot Is Headed to USA Network

Temptation is calling.

A reboot of one of the buzziest (and controversial) reality series of the early 2000s, Temptation Island, is headed to USA Network, ET has learned. Original host Mark L. Walberg, who led the first three seasons, will be back to present the new edition.

The rebooted 10-episode series will launch Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Temptation Island follows four couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives -- or should go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 eligible men and women. There, they get split up and live the "single life" in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.

"In a period of revival television, the return of Temptation Island a show that leapt onto the scene with equal parts ratings bang and media attention, makes all the sense in the world," said David Goldberg, CEO of Banijay Studios North America, in a statement. "Temptation Island retains key format elements, but a concerted effort was made to populate the island with singles genuinely looking for love whose personalities are appealing to the four couples who are questioning the long-term viability of their relationships. Temptation Island has never been more relevant because in so many ways it mirrors the way singles and couples navigate today’s myriad of options to connect."

“Our reboot of Temptation Island is sure to spark intrigue, debate and conversation for a whole new generation of viewers," said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Temptation Island debuted on Jan. 10, 2001 and ran for three seasons on Fox, wrapping up its final season on Sept. 29, 2003. During its first season, a couple was removed from the show after it was discovered that they had children together.

