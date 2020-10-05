News

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gabriella Looks Unrecognizable as She Celebrates Her Sweet 16: Pics!

By Rachel McRady‍
Joe, Gabriella, and Teresa Giudice
Talk about a glow up! Teresa and Joe Giudice's daughter Gabriella looks all grown up in new photos from her Sweet 16 birthday party. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos with her second daughter, writing, "I’m so lucky to be your mom...Happy Sweet 16th Birthday 🎂beautiful! ❤️ 🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈" 

In the pics, Gabriella is sporting blonde wavy locks and rocking a cherry red satin crop top and matching skirt with heels. 

Joe, who is currently living in Italy, shared several posts in honor of Gabriella's milestone birthday, writing, "You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. Im so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you." 

He also shared the photos from Gabriella's party, writing, "You are breath taking!" 

How can it be possible that you are sixteen years old? You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. Im so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you. Gabriella always know how thankful and incredibly proud I am of you. I know I have been hard on you at times. I set high expectations that you sometimes feel are impossible to reach. You never ever disappointed us. We set those expectations because we want you to achieve everything you have ever wanted. I want all of your greatest dreams to come true. You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. you helped mommy and me with your sisters so much and still do. I want you to be confident always! You will make mistakes, but it’s ok because that’s how you learn lessons. I’ve certainly made my share of them. you have probably taught me more than I think I’ve taught you. You’ve taught me patie. You taught us never ever be late!!!! I admire your strength in everything we endured. You keep moving forward, never letting shit drag you down. I hope your birthday is everything you dreamed it could be. Remember how loved you are. You are my sweet baby, your daddy’s little girl, your sister’s heroes. Happy Sweet 16 baby girl! Love always, Daddy

Teresa and Joe are also parents to daughters Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. 

The former spouses finalized their divorce last month, eight months after their split. 

Joe was deported to Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2019, as a result of both him and Teresa pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014.

