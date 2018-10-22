Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 and She's Already Showing!

Teresa Palmer is expecting!

The 32-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share that she and husband Mark Webber are set to welcome their third child in April.

In the stunning profile shot on a beach at sunset, Palmer is cradling her already sizable bump. “Thank you for all the beautiful messages 💛 we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful,” The Choice star wrote.

Webber also celebrated the happy news on his Instagram page, revealing that they’re expecting their first daughter!

“Can’t wait to meet my girl,” he captioned a beautiful black-and-white pic of Palmer on the beach and three children playing in the background.

The couple -- who got married in 2013 after a year of dating -- also share Forrest, 1, and Bodhi, 4. Additionally, Webber has a 10-year-old son, Isaac, with his ex, Frankie Shaw.

