Tessa Thompson is here for an all-female Marvel movie, and as she told ET's Rachel Smith at Tuesday's Lady and the Tramp premiere in New York City, the other women of the MCU are "eager" for it as well.

"I don't know [if it will be in the pipeline in the near future]. There's definitely a precedent for it in terms of the canon, you know, all-female lineups exist in Marvel comics, so I certainly think it could happen in the MCU. It's something I know all the women that I talk to who are in the MCU are very eager for and fans seem to like the idea too," the actress shared.

In an interview with ET last week, Scarlett Johansson -- whose solo Black Widow movie will hit theaters in May -- said she "completely, fully" supports an A-Force movie, focusing on the all-female group of Avengers that recently helmed their own comics.

"I think it could be some cool A-Force thing where you had an opportunity to see all those amazing superheroines all together again. It was such a hit when that moment happened in Endgame. I'm definitely buying a ticket to that," she said, before noting that her character's Endgame fate might have to be worked around. "I don't know what the fate of my character, how that all plays in... we need a time machine."

Leticia Wright has also told ET that she'd be on board for the movie, but while speaking with ET on Tuesday, Thompson -- who will reprise her role as Valkyrie in 2021's Thor: Love and Thunder -- said she hasn't gotten an official answer on the movie from MCU bosses.

"The fun thing about Marvel is you never know what you're going to do. It's part of the excitement, so no, I have no indication of what the future holds," she shared. "A part of the function of not telling us anything is that they don't have to worry about us spilling any secrets. So I truly don't know a thing."

For now, Thompson is focusing on her role as Lady in Disney's new live-action Lady and the Tramp. As a proud dog owner, she couldn't get enough of all the furry friends in attendance at the premiere. "It sort of makes me think I should always have a dog no matter what the movie is about. It could be like a post apocalyptic world in which there aren't dogs and yet I'll have my [dog]. It's like emotional support, I suppose," she said.

Lady and the Tramp is available to stream on Disney+ starting Nov. 12. See more in the video below.

