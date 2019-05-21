The drama is undeniable just two episodes into Texicanas, and shows no sign of stopping.

Bravo's newest series kicked off earlier this month, focusing on the fabulous lives of a group of friends in San Antonio, Texas, as they showcase their own ways of meshing their Mexican roots with their big Texas lifestyle. As viewers saw in the premiere, however, this group of friends doesn't appear to stay that way by the finale -- and part of that has to do with the introduction of Luz Ortiz, whose personality just doesn't click with another castmate, Mayra Farret.

"Well, it keeps boiling," Ortiz told ET of how the pair's drama will continue on Tuesday night's episode. The two already got physical, when Farret, upset by the more free-spirited Ortiz calling her "anal" retentive for her uptight personality, confronted her at an event, demanding she recite the origin of the word and tapped Ortiz's head to remind her to use her brain.

Ortiz confessed that, at the time, she wanted to "punch" Farret for her behavior, and now, a year after filming the show, she's still upset by it. "Oh my god, I get mad all over again," she expressed. "It's difficult to relive the moments because it was a little intense and dramatic. Now, waiting for the third episode... we're watching it with the audience as well, so it's always amazing and fun to see how it comes out on TV."

Farret and Ortiz's beef appears to take a toll on the group, as Ortiz, who was already friends with the season's narrator, Penny Ayarzagoitia, starts to get close with Karla Ramirez, Anayancy Nolasco and Lorena Martinez.

Peter Larsen/Bravo

"Everybody puts in their two cents, and there is a lot more drama for the audience," Ortiz teased. "When we're all together and just filming and they put us [in a room] -- it's like, 'Oh shoot! I wish I wouldn't have said that,' but you do. But it's really fun. There's a lot of drama to come."

The experience of filming a reality show has "bonded" Ortiz with some of the women. "I love Karla, I love Lorena, Anayancy," she listed, before giving props to her best friend, Janet Montagne, for sticking by her in her latest adventure.

"Luz is my best friend, and I think that's just an instinct [to defend her]," said Montagne, who was the first to tell Farret about Ortiz's "anal" comment about her -- and appears to get more involved in the tiff in episode three. "At my age, you want to protect. It has nothing to do with reality [show] at all, it's all legit."

"It's been fun, but I'm not about drama and all that. I'm pretty no filter, it is what it is. And I tell it how it is because I probably open my mouth and stick my foot in it too many times," she joked.

That rawness is what fans have enjoyed so much about Texicanas and Ortiz's story. The mother of three, who was born in Arizona, grew up in a conservative environment in Sonora, Mexico. She married at 23 and had her kids, but when she started working and her "machista" husband didn't like it, they split. She now runs a boxing gym, and completely and totally embraces her untraditional ways.

"When they asked me to participate, it was a blunt 'No' from the beginning. I had the most private life you could think of. I had my three kids, I did my own thing, I barely even had Facebook and Instagram, and look at me now," Ortiz said, revealing that she grew to understand how the platform of Texicanas could help her empower other women, and her kids quickly became her "biggest fans."

"I had been divorced already five, six years... I was totally ready to share my story with the world," she continued. "I am totally out of the box, but I think people are relating to it because a lot of people want to do [things like the Spartan Race, which Ortiz encouraged her co-stars to do in episode two], but they don't have the strength or the willpower to do it. I've gotten messages like, 'Oh my god, I saw you, and now I'm going to do this, and now I'm going to do that.' So it's pretty cool."

Ortiz will share yet another side of herself on Tuesday's episode. Teasers have shown her starting to open up about a citizenship story of her own as Nolasco struggles to fill out her citizenship application.

"We love to share our culture and our city and just our lives," Ortiz said of Texicanas showcasing a wide range of issues, from personal tiffs to immigration.

"Everybody needs to watch. [There's] a lot of unexpected tears. We're very passionate people, so we like to dance and scream. We're loud, so we'll have a party anywhere," she added of what's in store this season. "Everybody has to tune in."

Texicanas airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mexican Dynasties': The Allendes on Family Secrets and Their Lasting Legacy (Exclusive)

Bravo's 'Texicanas' Promises Drama, Tears and Real-Life Moments: Why You Should Watch (Exclusive)

'Texicanas' Brings Latin Flavor to 'Housewives'-Style Drama -- Watch the Trailer!

Related Gallery