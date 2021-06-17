Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Let Fans In on Their Relationship In New Reality Series
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are giving the world an inside look at their relationship on their new reality series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman. The E! docu-series will follow singer, director, actress and mom Teyana and superstar athlete, rapper, and dad Iman as they balance their busy careers and raise their two daughters, Junie, 5 and Rue, 9 months.
We Got Love Teyana & Iman is an "authentic and unfiltered new docu-series that follows pop-culture powerhouses Teyana, Iman and their daughters Junie B, Baby Rue and their tight-knit entourage of family and friends. The series gives unprecedented access into Teyana and Iman’s lives together, never-before-seen in a celebrity docu-series until now. Teyana and Iman have built an empire but they’re not done yet. They have major goals and high ambitions, but they’ll never lose sight of what’s really important, family," per the show's logline.
In the trailer for the highly-anticipated series, fans see just that, with the power couple living lavishly, but with lots of love, plenty of laughter and relatable moments from family, friends and Junie, who is sure to be the breakout star of the show.
The reality series will be produced by STXalternative with the couple also serving as executive producers on the project alongside Shana Conic, Jason Goldberg, Michelle Kongkasuwan and Ailee O’Neill.
We Got Love Teyana & Iman premieres Thursday, Sept. 2, with a special half-hour first-look at the series airing on Sunday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
