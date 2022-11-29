The gang is back! Netflix released the official teaser and premiere date for That '90s Show, the spinoff series to That '70s Show, and what's old is new again.

Launching Jan. 19, the 10-episode series welcomes back Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman as they introduce a new generation of teens, including Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), who will be taking over their iconic basement.

That '90s Show, reuniting original That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, picks back up in 1995 when Leia is visiting her grandparents for the summer and finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother, Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red.

The minute-long teaser is everything you'd want in a follow-up to That '70s Show, from the familiar sights of the Forman house to Red and Kitty's signature banter to the teens lighting up in the basement.

"OK, kids, the basement is all yours," Kitty proudly tells the teens, as they familiarize themselves with their new hangout spot.

Watch the teaser for That '90s Show below.

Original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong are all set to reprise their That '70s Show characters for the series.

"It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became," Grace told ET of being back with his old co-stars. "To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

Netflix

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19, 2023 on Netflix.

