Hello, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher is heading back to the basement with That '90s Show, and the 44-year-old couldn't be more excited. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Kutcher Monday night at the premiere of his new film, Vengeance, where he touched on the "super nostalgic" and "weird" experience of reuniting with the That '70s Show crew to film the show.

"We shot it," Kutcher, who reprised his role as Michael Kelso, revealed. "It's funny and it's weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement -- just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."

Premiering on Netflix, the show will also see the return of Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, as well as Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Tommy Chong, who are all heading back to Point Place for a '90s take on the beloved sitcom.

While Kutcher couldn't tease much about the upcoming spin-off, he did call it "insane," and in the best possible way.

"It's just -- it's insane," he shared. "The fact that that happened is insane."

Kutcher's That '70s Show reunion isn't the only one he's had recently. In his new film, the funny man reunites with B.J. Novak, 20 years after working together on Punk'd for a project The Ranch actor just couldn't pass up.

"I worked with B.J., 20 years ago on Punk'd, and he reached out about doing this, and I read the screenplay and I thought it was one of the best screenplays I'd read in a really long time, and I was like, 'Absolutely, I'll do it,' and the character was fun, and it seemed interesting and worthwhile," Kutcher said.

In Vengeance, Novak plays a journalist and podcaster, who travels from New York City to Texas to investigate the death of a woman whom he hooked up with. For his part, Kutcher plays Quentin Sellers, a rural Texas music producer Novak interviews in his quest to find out what really happened to his former flame.

While the film definitely brings the laughs, Kutcher told ET that it also highlights a way that those with opposing viewpoints can come together, at a time when he said, "the country is becoming increasingly fractured."

"Also, I liked the framing, as the country is becoming increasingly fractured, idealistically, it's just kind of this beautiful moment where this person takes the time to listen and think," Kutcher continued. "And I think the movie could be the beginning of people thinking about listening to the other side, and what the other side has to say, and I think that's an awesome opportunity to heal."

Vengeance hits theaters July 29.

RELATED CONTENT

Ashton Kutcher and B.J. Novak on Reuniting for ‘Vengeance’ After 'Punk'd' (Exclusive)

'That '70s Show' Spinoff, Set in the '90s, Is Coming to Netflix

Mila Kunis 'Couldn't Stop Crying' on the Day 'That '70s Show' Ended

Celebrating 20 Years of 'That '70s Show'! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery