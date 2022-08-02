It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, ice cream makers, blenders, and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home.

Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja items at Amazon Prime Day-inspired prices. What could be better than that? Well, aside from the fact, that Amazon Prime members will receive two-day shipping with your purchase, it would be a comprehensive list of items up for grabs.

To help alleviate the stress on what to (or what not) buy, we've rounded up the 10 best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for the Ninja Foodi, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $166 Buy Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $332 Buy Now

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $60 Buy Now

