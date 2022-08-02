Shopping

The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances

By Wesley Horvath‍, Brittany Romano‍
It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, ice cream makers, blenders, and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home. 

Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank. 

Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja items at Amazon Prime Day-inspired prices. What could be better than that? Well, aside from the fact, that Amazon Prime members will receive two-day shipping with your purchase, it would be a comprehensive list of items up for grabs.

To help alleviate the stress on what to (or what not) buy, we've rounded up the 10 best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below. 

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for the Ninja Foodi, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now. 

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$166
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120$100
Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality

The Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Digital Crisp Control Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.

$240$200
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker

Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster. 

$330$275

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 13% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer. 

$460$399
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. 

$350$332
KitchenAid 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid

Prep a roast, stew and all your other favorite dishes in this KitchenAid slow cooker. It has 24-hour programmability, so you can easily cook your meal while you run errands or head to work.

$130$121
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables. 

$60$57
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers. 

$40$36
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster

Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.

$80$60

