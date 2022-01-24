The 10 Best Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Valentine's Day
There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life! For some bouquets, if you order early you can score discounts like money off or free shipping.
Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a sunflower bouquet...), you're looking for a Valentine's day gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, wife, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this Valentine's Day and beyond.
Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements or a thoughtful plant to celebrate the special place someone has in your heart? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't physically be there). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services that are offering beautiful Valentine's Day selections.
UrbanStems
1-800-Flowers
Teleflora
BloomsyBox
The Bouqs Co.
Bloomscape
FTD
ProFlowers
Farmgirl Flowers
Venus Et Fleur
