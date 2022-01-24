Shopping

The 10 Best Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

By Dale Arden Chong‍
There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life! For some bouquets, if you order early you can score discounts like money off or free shipping.

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a sunflower bouquet...), you're looking for a Valentine's day gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, wife, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this Valentine's Day and beyond.

Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements or a thoughtful plant to celebrate the special place someone has in your heart? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't physically be there). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services that are offering beautiful Valentine's Day selections.  

UrbanStems

The Cupid
The Cupid at UrbanStems
UrbanStems
The Cupid
Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. 
$130 AT URBANSTEMS
The Kismet
The Kismet
UrbanStems
The Kismet
$80

1-800-Flowers

Fields of Europe Bliss
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe® Bliss
1-800-Flowers
Fields of Europe Bliss
Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending a flower arrangement to a significant other, friends or family members or ordering plants to spruce up the home for cuddling season, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. 
$75 AND UP AT 1-800-FLOWERS
Bunches of Love Tulip & Iris Bouquet
Bunches of Love Tulip & Iris Bouquet
1-800-Flowers
Bunches of Love Tulip & Iris Bouquet
$45

Teleflora

Sweet Surrender Bouquet
Sweet Surrender Bouquet
Teleflora
Sweet Surrender Bouquet
Over a dozen red and pink flowers presented in a graceful Silver Reflections vase.
$65$55

BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox Subscription
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox Subscription
BloomsyBox offers the best flowers picked for you starting from $45 and up. Gift this floral box to wow your special someone every month.
$45 AND UP BLOOMSYBOX

The Bouqs Co.

Sealed With a Kiss
Bouqs Sealed With a Kiss
Bouqs
Sealed With a Kiss
Seal your love letter with a kiss -- A multicolored rose bouquet perfectly paired with a natural soy wax Homesick Candle.
$109 AT BOUQS

Bloomscape

Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant
Bloomscape Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant
Bloomscape
Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant
For the plant-lovers in your life, gift them this Bloomscape Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant for some added greenery in their home or office.
$249 AT BLOOMSCAPE

FTD

Rainbow Rose Bouquet
FTD Rainbow Roses
FTD
Rainbow Rose Bouquet
Looking for a more unique arrangement? FTD has rainbow roses that will surely please that quirky person in your life! FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery.
$50 AND UP AT FTD

ProFlowers

I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers
I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers (or a bamboo plant) for whatever you're celebrating. Order your loved one an arrangement like this one to add a whimsical touch to their home.
$35 AT PROFLOWERS

Farmgirl Flowers

First Blush Arrangement
Farmgirl Flowers First Blush
Farmgirl Flowers
First Blush Arrangement
Odds are you've heard of the floral company Farmgirl Flowers (or at the very least, seen the brand's arrangements on Instagram). This season, Farmgirl Flowers carries a range of seasonal fresh blooms spanning options with a traditional flower type to less conventional stylings, such as this fresh and beautiful bouquet that comes in a burlap bag and ribbon.
$136 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS

Venus Et Fleur

Small Heart
Venus ET Fleur Small Heart
Venus ET Fleur
Small Heart
Gift real roses that last a year with the celebrity-loved Venus ET Fleur flower arrangements. The luxury arrangements comes in small to large sizes and in a variety of shapes including a heart (pictured), circle, square and more. Get complimentary shipping using promo code WITHLOVE.
$329 AT VENUS ET FLEUR

