The 10 Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish: Tory Burch, UGG and More
It's sandal season, y'all! Now is the perfect time to wear sandals, slides, or flip flops thanks to the warm temperatures.
But perhaps even more important than having a cute pair of sandals in our summer wardrobe stock, is having a style that's equal parts chic and comfortable. Of course, we all want a shoe that can pair well with our favorite seasonal looks — like airy nap dresses, high-waisted shorts and any number of our go-to beach styles. But it's also essential to have a shoe that's comfy enough to support you through all of your summer adventures, too — whether that's a vacation, a poolside excursion or even just an afternoon jaunt in your own hometown. And if you suffer from foot pain, you may want to choose one a sandal that has good arch support.
Fortunately, comfortable sandals are having a moment of their own right now — with more practical styles like strappy pairs, puffy slides, slip-on flats and more all enjoying a '90s-inspired resurgence. With a sandal that has adjustable straps, you can wear it during the day and at night for a fashionable look that draws attention. Some of today's top fashion brands have focused in on the comfy sandal trend, with labels like Steve Madden, UGG, Nisolo, Crocs, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Tory Burch, Birkenstock and more all debuting their own, fresh sandal renditions that are perfect for any fashionista.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 most comfortable sandals for women that are also stylish. Plus, shop 28 best sandals for summer 2022, and check out the Reese Witherspoon-approved sandal style on Amazon.
This pumped up Gardenia Sandals will give you some serious height thanks to its plush, lightweight sole structure.
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal — and they're basically everywhere this summer.
With these puffy UGG sandals, you'll feel as if you're walking on a cloud — and look super cute while doing it.
Thanks to its elastic straps, these gladiator-like sandals can seamlessly fit around any woman's foot.
Mephisto's croc leather embossed sandals boast a contoured footbed and flexible latex sole for added comfort.
Crafted with a buttery soft leather, these pistachio-colored sandals are equal parts chic and comfy.
Earthy textures come to life via this woven, easy breezy espadrille-style sandal.
Keep it chic and breezy with these stretchy, vegan sandals.
Tap into your wild side this summer with the black wedges sandal from Crocs.
When it comes to sandals, you can never go wrong with this iconic Tory Burch style.
