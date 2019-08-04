'The 100' Ending After Season 7

The 100 is saying goodbye.

The CW will be bidding farewell to the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama after the upcoming seventh season, it was announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"[Creator] Jason Rothenberg has said to us a number of times that he wanted to end it after a seventh season. Jason has some other ideas he wants to do and he thought this was the right way to go," CW President Mark Pedowitz said. "We spoke to Jason earlier in the week. We said, 'We hear you, we agree with you.'"

In April, The 100 was renewed for a 16-episode seventh season.

The 100 follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors, mainly a group of criminal adolescents, including Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan) and John Murphy (Richard Harmon). The series debuted in March 2014 and will have aired 99 episodes by the end of its seven-season run.

At Comic-Con in San Diego in July, Taylor and Morley spoke to ET about being newlyweds one month after they secretly wed.

Taylor gushed that the pair are "very happy" with married life. "We love it," she said.

The co-stars announced their secret wedding with social media posts in June.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM. We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time," Taylor tweeted at the time, along with a picture of the pair's hands -- wedding bands and bouquet included -- on their big day.

Though their faces aren't included in the pic, the bride was wearing a white lace gown, while the groom donned a blue dress shirt and dark slacks.

