The 12 Best Teeth Whitening Products On Sale at Amazon for a Brighter Smile in 2023
Taking a little "you" time is one of the best ways to welcome the new year. If one of your goals for 2023 is a whiter and brighter smile, there's no better time than now to get a teeth whitening treatment. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening. To help you save on tried-and-true whitening solutions, Amazon's sale is full of discounts on everything you need to whiten teeth at home.
Right now, Crest 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off. Whether you're a coffee drinker, wine lover, or just want to go a few shades whiter before any big events in the new year, this Amazon deal is for you. Usually $55, you can grab the dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for just $29.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
Combined with a unique blue light system, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone. The blue light weakens stains so that the whitening ingredient can work more effectively.
The Amazon deals give you the chance to save big while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. To help achieve your best smile, we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, electric toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser. From teeth whitening kits to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 50% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping.
Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from Amazon's sale.
Best Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.
Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot of gear and it's great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten whenever you want.
The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to help break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! The brand claims customers should see results in just a few treatments.
Best Water Flosser and Electric Toothbrush Deals at Amazon
Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Waterpik. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and Philips Sonicare, which makes packing for all of your work trips and weekend getaways a lot easier.
That's right: You can get 50% off this AI-powered Oral-B electric toothbrush. This toothbrush gives you daily updates on your brushing habits so that you can constantly improve your oral health.
The color-changing lights signify when you're brushing too hard versus when you're using the right sensitivity. Plus, the brush bristles are crafted for a deep clean.
With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation.
This AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush comes with a travel case and 8 brush heads. It also features an ultra sonic motor, wireless charging, and a smart timer with 4 modes.
Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy.
This 3-in-1 travel set was made for everyone with wanderlust. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush comes complete with a travel case and a mirror mount (so you can make sure your teeth always look pristine).
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2023
La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $220 Off to Help Combat Dry Winter Skin
The 14 Best Teeth Whitening Products and Kits on Amazon for a Brighter and Radiant Smile
Shop Walmart Deals on Luxury Beauty Products: Save Now on Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More
TikTok Is Obsessed With Fenty Beauty's Body Lava and Today It's On Sale for Half Off
The Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter: Laneige, Tatcha, Sunday Riley and More
New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
This Amazon Massage Gun Has Over 33,000 Reviews and Is On Sale for 73% Off — Get The Deal Now
Kate Middleton's Go-To Superga Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now