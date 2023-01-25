Shopping

The 12 Best Teeth Whitening Products On Sale at Amazon for a Brighter Smile in 2023

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Deals
Crest

Taking a little "you" time is one of the best ways to welcome the new year. If one of your goals for 2023 is a whiter and brighter smile, there's no better time than now to get a teeth whitening treatment. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening. To help you save on tried-and-true whitening solutions, Amazon's sale is full of discounts on everything you need to whiten teeth at home. 

Right now, Crest 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off. Whether you're a coffee drinker, wine lover, or just want to go a few shades whiter before any big events in the new year, this Amazon deal is for you. Usually $55, you can grab the dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for just $29. 

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.

$55$29
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Combined with a unique blue light system, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone. The blue light weakens stains so that the whitening ingredient can work more effectively.

$70$63

The Amazon deals give you the chance to save big while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. To help achieve your best smile, we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, electric toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser. From teeth whitening kits to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, prices start at just $3, and discounts are up to 50% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from Amazon's sale. 

Best Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.  

$25
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Amazon
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.

$100$65
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit With Whitening Wand
Amazon
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit

Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot of gear and it's great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten whenever you want.

 

$60$40
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen

The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to help break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! The brand claims customers should see results in just a few treatments.

 

$37$25

Best Water Flosser and Electric Toothbrush Deals at Amazon

Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Waterpik. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and Philips Sonicare, which makes packing for all of your work trips and weekend getaways a lot easier.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush

That's right: You can get 50% off this AI-powered Oral-B electric toothbrush. This toothbrush gives you daily updates on your brushing habits so that you can constantly improve your oral health.

$200$134
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush

The color-changing lights signify when you're brushing too hard versus when you're using the right sensitivity. Plus, the brush bristles are crafted for a deep clean.

$330$300
Nicwell Water Dental Flosser
Nicwell Water Dental Flosser
Amazon
Nicwell Water Dental Flosser

With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation. 

$80$40
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Amazon
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

This AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush comes with a travel case and 8 brush heads. It also features an ultra sonic motor, wireless charging, and a smart timer with 4 modes.

$60$27
Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit
Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit
Amazon
Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit

Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. 

$39$19
SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush Club Edition with Aligner Brush Head
SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush Club Edition with Aligner Brush Head
Amazon
SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush Club Edition with Aligner Brush Head

This 3-in-1 travel set was made for everyone with wanderlust. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush comes complete with a travel case and a mirror mount (so you can make sure your teeth always look pristine). 

$29$15

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2023

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $220 Off to Help Combat Dry Winter Skin

The 14 Best Teeth Whitening Products and Kits on Amazon for a Brighter and Radiant Smile

Shop Walmart Deals on Luxury Beauty Products: Save Now on Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More

TikTok Is Obsessed With Fenty Beauty's Body Lava and Today It's On Sale for Half Off

The Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter: Laneige, Tatcha, Sunday Riley and More

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

This Amazon Massage Gun Has Over 33,000 Reviews and Is On Sale for 73% Off — Get The Deal Now

Kate Middleton's Go-To Superga Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now

 