It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, ice cream makers, blenders, and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home.

So much so, that this Amazon Prime Day, it's best to think of what else your shopping carts might be lacking. Sure, we're also eying those designer handbags, sunglasses, running sneakers, and tech, but what about your kitchens? Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.

Today, July 13, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is giving shoppers the chance to secure many KitchenAid and Ninja items at Black Friday-inspired prices. What could be better than that? Well, aside from the fact, that Amazon Prime members will receive two-day shipping with your purchase, it would be a comprehensive list of items up for grabs.

To help alleviate the stress on what to (or what not) buy, we've rounded up the 14 best Ninja and KitchenAid Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to add to your shopping carts below.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for the Ninja Foodi, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in this Amazon Prime Day.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $160 Buy Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but this Amazon Prime Day, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $255 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Our Editors Recommend

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 52% Off at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 37 Best Deals to Shop Now

The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop During Prime Day

Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer