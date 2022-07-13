The 14 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances
It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, ice cream makers, blenders, and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home.
So much so, that this Amazon Prime Day, it's best to think of what else your shopping carts might be lacking. Sure, we're also eying those designer handbags, sunglasses, running sneakers, and tech, but what about your kitchens? Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Today, July 13, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is giving shoppers the chance to secure many KitchenAid and Ninja items at Black Friday-inspired prices. What could be better than that? Well, aside from the fact, that Amazon Prime members will receive two-day shipping with your purchase, it would be a comprehensive list of items up for grabs.
To help alleviate the stress on what to (or what not) buy, we've rounded up the 14 best Ninja and KitchenAid Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for the Ninja Foodi, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in this Amazon Prime Day.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.
Cool down this summer with the TikTok-loved Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker. Make your favorite flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies and more with this versatile frozen treat appliance.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
The Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Digital Crisp Control Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with a built-in, fold-away milk frother. The removable water reservoir also makes it a bit easier to replenish the water supply.
Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but this Amazon Prime Day, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 11% off before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially arrives. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.
Prep a roast, stew and all your other favorite dishes in this KitchenAid slow cooker. It has 24-hour programmability, so you can easily cook your meal while you run errands or head to work.
Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers.
This retro-inspired KitchenAid toaster effortlessly toasts your bread, bagels and English muffins (so you can start your morning off on a good note).
