Taking a little "you" time is one of the best ways to relax and stay healthy. If one of your personal goals is a whiter and brighter smile for spring, there's no better time than now to get a teeth whitening treatment. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening. To help you save on tried-and-true whitening solutions, Amazon's sale is full of discounts on everything you need to whiten teeth at home.

Right now, Crest 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off. Whether you're a coffee drinker, wine lover, or just want to go a few shades whiter before any big events in the new year, this Amazon deal is for you. Usually $55, you can grab the dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for just $29.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $55 $29 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Combined with a unique blue light system, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone. The blue light weakens stains so that the whitening ingredient can work more effectively. $70 $65 Shop Now

The Amazon deals give you the chance to save big while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. To help achieve your best smile, we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, electric toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser. From teeth whitening kits to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, discounts are up to 50% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping.

Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from Amazon's sale.

Best Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon

iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results — it has more than 26,000 5-star reviews. $50 $40 Shop Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel. $100 $65 Shop Now

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot of gear and it's great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten whenever you want. $60 $37 Shop Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to help break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! The brand claims customers should see results in just a few treatments. $37 $25 Shop Now

Best Water Flosser and Electric Toothbrush Deals at Amazon

Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Nicwell. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and AquaSonic, which makes packing for all of your work trips and weekend getaways a lot easier.

Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Water Flosser The Waterpik water flosser comes highly recommended by both dentists and reviewers for its effectiveness. According to Waterpik, the flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. $70 $65 Shop Now

Nicwell Water Dental Flosser Amazon Nicwell Water Dental Flosser With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation. $80 $40 Shop Now

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. $39 $19 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

The Best Le Creuset Deals: Shop Deeply Discounted Dutch Ovens and More

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: AirPods, Leggings, Roombas and More

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Where to Buy Pedro Pascal's Boots from 'The Last of Us' on Sale

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

Best iPad Deals: Get the 2021 Model for Record Low Price at Amazon

The 20 Best Haircare Products to Shop from Amazon for Healthy Hair

Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Kitchen Essentials