The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022 — Nike, Asics, Cole Haan and More
Find a comfortable, stylish, and form-fitting pair of walking shoes is no easy task. There are so many sneaker styles, materials, and designs to choose from, that finding the perfect pair may seem more like a chore than an indulgence. In case you're in need of a new sneaker set, we've got you covered. ET has scoured the best walking shoes for men. Right now, there are a lot of great shoes on the market.
Hundreds of top-rated walking shoes are available to shop now, including classic Nike sneakers and Allbirds' wool runners, color-block Adidas trainers, Sketcher slip-ons, Amazon's budget-friendly hiking shoes, and hiking boots, or Reebok sneakers. Don't worry, we've narrowed down the list of the best for you.
You can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set, whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new shoe style, wish to elevate your exercise attire with some new footwear, or just looking for the perfect gift for someone special in your life. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2022 and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available on Amazon.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact.
Casual sneakers and comfortable walking shoes become one in this effortlessly cool style from Hoka One One.
This lightweight shoe is hailed for its airy nature -- with comfort so good it's like walking on a cloud.
Slip on these Athletic Walking Shoes from Flysocks and take off on your next adventure in style. Best of all, they're super budget-friendly.
Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.
This supportive shoe is designed with a durable and breathable recycled upper, plus it has a cushioned recycled rubber insole and comfortable outsole.
Keep it cool with these blue-hued, fall running shoes from Asics.
Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.
These shoes bring maximum support and stability for everyday walking and are also lightweight, slip-resistant, and durable.
These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap.
Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment.
This Cole Haan Stitchlite Sneaker is the "lightest ZeroGrand silhouette to date," according to the retailer. Plus, they're crafted from a breathable knit.
Since Sketchers is basically the holy grail for comfortable sneakers, these charcoal-toned kicks might just prove to be as comfortable as they are stylish.
For versatile hiking footwear that you can use for walking on any terrain, people love the La Sportiva TX4 Approach hiking shoe. The rubber outsole is designed with Vibram MegaGrip rubber compound to maximize cushioning as well as traction.
