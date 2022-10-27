Find a comfortable, stylish, and form-fitting pair of walking shoes is no easy task. There are so many sneaker styles, materials, and designs to choose from, that finding the perfect pair may seem more like a chore than an indulgence. In case you're in need of a new sneaker set, we've got you covered. ET has scoured the best walking shoes for men. Right now, there are a lot of great shoes on the market.

Hundreds of top-rated walking shoes are available to shop now, including classic Nike sneakers and Allbirds' wool runners, color-block Adidas trainers, Sketcher slip-ons, Amazon's budget-friendly hiking shoes, and hiking boots, or Reebok sneakers. Don't worry, we've narrowed down the list of the best for you.

You can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set, whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new shoe style, wish to elevate your exercise attire with some new footwear, or just looking for the perfect gift for someone special in your life. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2022 and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available on Amazon.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. $130 $80 Buy Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2 Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. $135 Buy Now

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Amazon Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment. $125 $74 Buy Now

La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe Backcountry La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe For versatile hiking footwear that you can use for walking on any terrain, people love the La Sportiva TX4 Approach hiking shoe. The rubber outsole is designed with Vibram MegaGrip rubber compound to maximize cushioning as well as traction. $149 Buy Now

