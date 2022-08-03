Finding a comfortable, stylish and form-fitting pair of shoes is no walk in the park. Between the different sneaker styles, materials, designs with (or without) high arch support and varying shoe sizes, shopping for the perfect pair of kicks can often feel more like a chore, rather than an indulgence.

But if you're in need of a fresh sneaker set, walking shoe or are just hoping to (quite literally) kick-start 2022 off on the right foot with a truly comfortable shoe, then you're in luck -- ET has scoured the Internet far and wide, in search of the truly best walking shoes for men. And let us tell you, there are a lot of great shoes on the market right now.

From classic Nike sneaks and Allbirds' wool runners, to color-block Adidas trainers, supportive Sketcher slip-ons, budget-friendly hiking shoe options from Amazon -- ideal if you're in need of a hiking boot for your next off-trail excursion -- and fresh Reebok kicks, there are hundreds of top-rated walking shoes that are available to shop now. And we've narrowed down the list of the very best, just for you.

Whether you're treating yourself (and your wardrobe) to a new shoe style, are hoping to elevate your exercise attire with some fresh footwear, or are still searching for that perfect gift for that special someone in your life, you can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2022 and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available at Amazon.

La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe Backcountry La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe For versatile hiking footwear that you can use for walking on any terrain, people love the La Sportiva TX4 Approach hiking shoe. The rubber outsole is designed with Vibram MegaGrip rubber compound to maximize cushioning as well as traction. $149 Buy Now

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. $120 $85 Buy Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2 Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. $135 Buy Now

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Amazon Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment. $120 $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Nordstrom Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Activewear Up to 60% Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

Best Treadmill, Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts

The 20 Best Running Shoes for Women in Summer 2022

These Popular Running Shoes from Allbirds Are on Sale Right Now

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon