The 16 Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section: Align Leggings, Down for It All Jacket, and More
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week.
Right now, one of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 18,000 reviews. As we refresh our cold-weather wardrobe, these leggings in over 30 different colors are going for prices starting at just $49.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
With winter shopping in full force, lululemon's hottest items with new, temporary prices include some of their best-selling leggings, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round and there is nothing clearance about them. Right now, there is so much lululemon apparel with amazing prices just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we brave the cold weather.
In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon seasonal products switches — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or joggers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.
Ahead, check out the best lululemon styles to shop today.
With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.
The buttery-soft, stretchy Nulu fabric of this fitted cropped long-sleeve feels luxurious against your skin.
These joggers were created to keep up with you during an active day. It has zippered pockets to keep your essentials secure and the fabric is soft and stretches to allow a full range of motion.
Brave the winter chill in a down-filled running jacket as beautiful as it is warm.
The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.
The Down for It All Vest is specifically designed for cold-weather runs. The zip-up shell has zoned insulation that holds warmth and stretchy fleece that lets you move effortlessly.
The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to lululemon's Nulux Fabric.
Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.
We all need a relaxed fit long sleeve in our winter wardrobe. The cotton lululemon shirt will be a versatile and warm addition to your athleisure wear.
The Sculpt Cropped Tank Top is fab for gym day, but also perfect for a leisurely day at home.
Shake up your usual workout gear with this fun lululemon Align Bodysuit.
This lululemon sports bra is designed for yoga and low-impact workout support. Sweat-wicking and breathable, the bra has a strappy open back that allows for a full range of motion.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
