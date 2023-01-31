lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week.

Right now, one of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 18,000 reviews. As we refresh our cold-weather wardrobe, these leggings in over 30 different colors are going for prices starting at just $49.

With winter shopping in full force, lululemon's hottest items with new, temporary prices include some of their best-selling leggings, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round and there is nothing clearance about them. Right now, there is so much lululemon apparel with amazing prices just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we brave the cold weather.

Shop We Made Too Much

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon seasonal products switches — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or joggers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Ahead, check out the best lululemon styles to shop today.

Wunder Puff Jacket lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon. $348 $199 AND UP Shop Now

Engineered Warmth Jogger lululemon Engineered Warmth Jogger These joggers were created to keep up with you during an active day. It has zippered pockets to keep your essentials secure and the fabric is soft and stretches to allow a full range of motion. $168 $129 Shop Now

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $69 Shop Now

Align Cropped Tank Top lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much. $72 $29 AND UP Shop Now

