The 16 Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section: Align Leggings, Down for It All Jacket, and More

By ETonline Staff
Great lululemon Finds
lululemon

lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week. 

Right now, one of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 18,000 reviews. As we refresh our cold-weather wardrobe, these leggings in over 30 different colors are going for prices starting at just $49. 

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$118$49 AND UP

With winter shopping in full force, lululemon's hottest items with new, temporary prices include some of their best-selling leggings, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round and there is nothing clearance about them. Right now, there is so much lululemon apparel with amazing prices just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we brave the cold weather.

Shop We Made Too Much

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon seasonal products switches — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or joggers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Ahead, check out the best lululemon styles to shop today. 

Wunder Puff Jacket
Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon
Wunder Puff Jacket

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.

$348$199 AND UP
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemone
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt

The buttery-soft, stretchy Nulu fabric of this fitted cropped long-sleeve feels luxurious against your skin.

$78$39
Engineered Warmth Jogger
Engineered Warmth Jogger
lululemon
Engineered Warmth Jogger

These joggers were created to keep up with you during an active day. It has zippered pockets to keep your essentials secure and the fabric is soft and stretches to allow a full range of motion. 

$168$129
Down for It All Jacket
Down for It All Jacket
lululemon
Down for It All Jacket

Brave the winter chill in a down-filled running jacket as beautiful as it is warm.

$198$149
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt

The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.

$98$69
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.

$118$49 AND UP
Down for It All Vest
Down for It All Vest
lululemon
Down for It All Vest

The Down for It All Vest is specifically designed for cold-weather runs. The zip-up shell has zoned insulation that holds warmth and stretchy fleece that lets you move effortlessly. 

$148$99
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to lululemon's Nulux Fabric.

$118$49 AND UP
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.

$118$59 AND UP
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt

We all need a relaxed fit long sleeve in our winter wardrobe. The cotton lululemon shirt will be a versatile and warm addition to your athleisure wear.

$68$49
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top

The Sculpt Cropped Tank Top is fab for gym day, but also perfect for a leisurely day at home.

$48$29 AND UP
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
lululemon
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"

Shake up your usual workout gear with this fun lululemon Align Bodysuit.

$128$59 AND UP
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/DDD(E) Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/DDD(E) Cup

This lululemon sports bra is designed for yoga and low-impact workout support. Sweat-wicking and breathable, the bra has a strappy open back that allows for a full range of motion.

$58$29 AND UP
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$69
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$72$29 AND UP

