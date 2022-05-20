Shopping

The 6 Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Graduation Arrangements

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Graduation Flowers
Ryan Chen/Getty Images

There's nothing quite like a gorgeous bouquet of fragrant flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to gift the new grad in your life on their special commencement day. With graduation season in full-swing, ceremonies and grad parties are abundant — for everyone from junior high kiddos and high schoolers to college grads and more.

Some of the most beautiful flowers can get pricey, but there are several flower delivery services that offer great deals on stunning floral arrangements — and hand-deliver them straight to your door, too.

Whether you're looking to find some flowers to gift the grad on their big day or simply help them fill their home with lush bouquets at their grad party, there are no shortage of bright, colorful and unique buds that are perfect for any summer celebration and beyond.

To help you in your search, we've narrowed down a few of the best arrangements from 1-800 Flowers, The Bouqs Co., ProFlowers, Urban Stems and more. 

Below, shop the best online delivery services with graduation flowers that any grad will be glad to receive.   

The Bouqs Co.

Celebrate the new graduate with a classic (and notably colorful) arrangement from The Bouqs Co. 

The Standout Arrangement
The Bouqs Co.
The Standout Arrangement

Add a colorful touch to any celebration with these breathtaking blooms.

$79
Queen Bee Arrangement
Bouqs
Queen Bee Arrangement

Gift this beautiful and bright flower arrangement to the grad who lights up your day. 

$58

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers just launched their graduation flowers and gifts section — and the floral offerings are extra sweet. 

Vibrant Floral Medley for Graduation
1-800-Flowers
Vibrant Floral Medley for Graduation

Few things go together better than a celebratory balloon and bright blooms.

$75
Summer Sunshine Bouquet
1-800-Flowers
Summer Sunshine Bouquet

Elevate any summer celebration or grad party with these sunny blooms.

$40

FTD

FTD's best-selling graduation and summer celebration flowers add a fresh, seasonal touch to any home. 

The Royal Tulip Bouquet
FTD
The Royal Tulip Bouquet

A royally special celebration deserves an equally regal bouquet to match it — like this Royal Tulip Bouquet.

$52
Red Rose Bouquet
FTD
Red Rose Bouquet

Red roses are timeless and iconic. This bouquet of a dozen roses is bound to make any new graduate smile.

$85

ProFlowers

Check out ProFlowers' graduation flower deals for florist-to-door bouquets. 

Graduation Bear Gift Box
ProFlowers
Graduation Bear Gift Box

Give the gift of a cute, commemorative bear and celebratory box set from ProFlowers — available for only $50.

$50
Best Day Bouquet
ProFlowers
Best Day Bouquet

Make their graduation day the very best day with a colorful array of flowers in a clear glass vase to create a celebration in bloom. 

$83

FromYouFlowers

You can rely on FromYouFlowers for a gorgeous bouquet. Shop now to get 10% off all bouquets sitewide with the code AFF.

Graduation Bouquet and Balloon
FromYouFlowers
Graduation Bouquet and Balloon

From their graduation day and beyond, you can be sure that this festive bouquet is something the grad in your life will cherish forever.

$65$58
Pink Delight Congratulations Bouquet
FromYouFlowers
Pink Delight Congratulations Bouquet

Say congrats with these sweet stems courtesy of FromYouFlowers.

$65$58

Urban Stems

Get 15% off stunning arrangements from Urban Stems just in time for graduation season — and shop stunning seasonal stems like peonies, tulips, roses and more.

The Unicorn Bouquet
Urban Stems
The Unicorn Bouquet

Spread some magic this graduation season with a floral arrangement made up of delicate and ethereal stems — complete with plenty of ethereal, unicorn vibes, too.

$55
The Happy-Go-Lucky Plant and Planter
Urban Stems
The Happy-Go-Lucky Plant and Planter

They say elephants represent good luck — so, wish your graduate well and shower them with some good vibes courtesy of this quirky planter.

$50

