There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life! Good thing several excellent flower delivery services are offering Valentine's Day deals right now.

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a sunflower bouquet...), you're looking for a Valentine's day gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, wife, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this Valentine's Day and beyond.

To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop the best flower deals to score online for Valentine's Day that are guaranteed to arrive by February 14.

Urban Stems is offering 20% off orders right now with the code WINTER at checkout.

The Cupid UrbanStems The Cupid Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. $130 AT URBANSTEMS Buy Now

Sending last-minute Valentine's Day flowers? You can rely on FromYouFlowers for same-day delivery and 20% off all flowers.

Check out 1-800-Flower's sale section for two dozen red roses starting at $55 (regularly $70) and more beautiful blooms at prices you’ll love.

Fields of Europe Bliss 1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending a flower arrangement to a significant other, friends or family members or ordering plants to spruce up the home for cuddling season, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. $75 AND UP AT 1-800-FLOWERS Buy Now

This Valentine’s Day, send the one-of-a-kind gift of monthly flowers to your special someone. Take 30% off and get free delivery on your first delivery with code FOOL4U. Or take 10% off a 3-month Farm Fresh Regular Subscription and upgrade your bouqet for free with code BEMINE.

Get 2 times the Valentine’s flowers at no extra cost with code 2XBLOOMS. Plus, if you are new to Bouqs, you can enjoy 20% off your first purchase.

Browse ProFlowers' Deals of the Day and get gorgeous flowers at a big discount. Also, deliver your flowers early & save for Valentine’s Day. Just select 2/10-2/13 for delivery to avoid increased fees.

I Heart You Bamboo Plant ProFlowers I Heart You Bamboo Plant ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers (or a bamboo plant) for whatever you're celebrating. Order your loved one an arrangement like this one to add a whimsical touch to their home. $35 AT PROFLOWERS Buy Now

New BloomsyBox customers can use code BLOOMINGWISHES10 at checkout for 10% off flower orders.

BloomsyBox Subscription BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Subscription BloomsyBox offers the best flowers picked for you starting from $45 and up. Gift this floral box to wow your special someone every month. $45 AND UP BLOOMSYBOX Buy Now

