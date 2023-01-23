Winter is the perfect time to incorporate vitamin C serums into your daily routine. The super-powered antioxidant vitamin C is an essential part of any complete skincare regimen, especially with the environmental protection it offers against harsh weather conditions due to dry air and indoor heat. If you've been wanting to add Vitamin C to your skin, the beloved TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is currently on sale.

The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 87,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. One reviewer gushes, "My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment." And for those worried about going through the serum too fast, she reassures customers that "a little goes along way." And that after using the serum every morning and night, "the bottle usually [lasts] about 3 1/2 months."

Now you can get 24% off the vitamin C serum at Amazon to try TruSkin for brighter, even-toned skin this winter.

There are multiple benefits of adding vitamin C serum to your winter skincare routine. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality Vitamin C serum also creates a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. It promotes the production of collagen to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the winter. Come summertime, Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun and UV damage. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums for all skin types below.

The Best Vitamin C Serums in 2023

