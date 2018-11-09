Joanie Lockhart is all grown up.

Anna Paquin will be playing Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole's (Joshua Jackson) daughter in season five of The Affair, she confirmed on Friday. The Oscar-winning actress said she was "so EXCITED!!!" to be joining the Showtime drama on Instagram.

Season five will see the show shift through a massive 20 to 30-year time jump, as Joanie returns to "a climate change-ravaged Montauk" to find out what really happened to her mother. In season four, Alison was murdered by her boyfriend, Ben (Ramon Rodriguez), but her death was made to look like a suicide. The series' return will look back at the events of the previous season, as well share insight into the consequence the characters are facing for their actions.

Dominic West's Noah and Maura Tierney's Helen will be returning, while Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand will join the show as their children. Sanaa Lathan is set to return as Noah's love interest, Janelle, while Claes Band will play a new love interest for Helen, Sasha Mann. Also set to guest star in season five are Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano.

Jackson's return to The Affair is still unconfirmed, alongside his on-screen wife, Catalina Sandino Moreno's Luisa.

A source told ET in September that if Jackson does come back for season five, "it would only be for one episode." According to the source, Jackson was originally not supposed to return to the show beyond season three, but eventually agreed to season four. Series creator Sarah Treem has a plan for Cole in season five, but Jackson left "on very distinct terms," the source says, adding that the actor does not want to return.

The Affair returns to Showtime returns in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joshua Jackson Will Likely Not Return to 'The Affair' for Season 5: Source (Exclusive)

'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Says She Wanted to Leave the Show Ahead of Its Final Season

'The Affair' Renewed for 5th and Final Season

Related Gallery