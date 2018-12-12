Josh Henderson, star of E!’s The Arrangement, was arrested on Tuesday in Los Angeles, ET can confirm.



The arrest came after the 37-year-old actor allegedly burglarized his neighbor’s home. Law enforcement is currently reviewing any and all surveillance video available to substantiate the case.

As of now, LAPD cannot share what was allegedly stolen and don't know if any other individuals had a role in the robbery. However, according to TMZ, the actor’s neighbors arrived home over the weekend to discover that roughly $7,000 in jewelry was missing. They called the police and provided surveillance that allegedly shows Henderson and two others allegedly committing the robbery.

A source told the outlet that Henderson "was initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this. Josh is innocent and we are confident he will be cleared very quickly."



Soon after he was arrested and processed, Henderson was released on $50,000 bail.



Besides The Arrangement, Henderson also appeared on Desperate Housewives, the Dallas reboot and most recently in the Hallmark film Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas.



