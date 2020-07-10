Fashion

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Fashion: Get the Look of Each Tween's Personal Style

By Amy Lee‍
The Baby-Sitters Club
Netflix

If you're seeking something uplifting (and nostalgic) to watch right now as part of your quarantine binge lineup, Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club is sure to melt your heart in the best way. The 2020 version is a new adaptation of the beloved tween characters from Ann M. Martin's book series as they embark on their baby-sitting business in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut -- Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). 

With distinct personalities, each of the middle schoolers also has unique personal style, which was brought to life onscreen by the show's costume designer, Cynthia Summers. Whether you're a tween or an adult, we can all agree the fashion is on point in every episode and it's easy to get inspired by each look from club president Kristy's effortless, sporty style to artsy Claudia's bold, vibrant look. 

ET Style has gathered key wardrobe pieces to create their looks, and be sure to check out ET's interview with Summers, who broke down her approach to each girl's style. 

Shop our picks ahead. 

Kristy Thomas

The club's president and founder, Kristy is all about comfort by way of casual basics and sportswear with a touch of '90s influence. Think oversized overalls, soft sweatshirts, sporty sneakers and caps. 

Shop Her Look: 

Almost Famous Denim Overalls

Juniors' Destructed Girlfriend Overall
Almost Famous
Almost Famous Juniors' Destructed Girlfriend Overall
Kohl's
Juniors' Destructed Girlfriend Overall
Almost Famous

Uniqlo Sweatshirt

Kids Sweatshirt
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Kids Sweatshirt
Uniqlo
Kids Sweatshirt
Uniqlo

Converse Sneakers 

Kids' All Star Shoreline Knit Slip-On Sneaker
Converse
Converse All Star Shoreline Knit Slip-On Sneaker
DSW
Kids' All Star Shoreline Knit Slip-On Sneaker
Converse

Adidas Cap

Originals Relaxed Mini Logo
Adidas
Adidas Originals Relaxed Mini Logo
Adidas
Originals Relaxed Mini Logo
Adidas

Claudia Kishi

She's an artist who marches to the beat of her own drum and isn't afraid to wear what she wants. Claudia loves color, patterns, head-turning accessories and a variety of silhouettes. 

Shop Her Look: 

Treasure & Bond Jumpsuit

Stripe Woven Jumpsuit
Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond Stripe Woven Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Stripe Woven Jumpsuit
Treasure & Bond

Art Class Flowy Top

Girls' Long Sleeve T-Shirt with Crochet Sleeves
Art Class
Art Class Long Sleeve T-Shirt with Crochet Sleeves
Target
Girls' Long Sleeve T-Shirt with Crochet Sleeves
Art Class

Dr. Martens Combat Boots

1460 Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens 1460 Boot
Nordstrom
1460 Boot
Dr. Martens

BaubleBar Statement Earrings

Piña Stud Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Piña Stud Earrings
BaubleBar
Piña Stud Earrings
BaubleBar

Stacey McGill

Originally from Manhattan, Stacey has a style that immediately says "city girl." She often combines polished pieces and on-trend wares for a sleek result. Stacey's staple is definitely a chic, feminine blouse.  

Shop Her Look: 

Habitual Girl Blouse

Off the Shoulder Top
Habitual Girl
Habitual Girl Off the Shoulder Top
Nordstrom
Off the Shoulder Top
Habitual Girl

Old Navy High-Waisted Pants

High-Waisted Zip Faux-Pocket Stevie Pants for Girls
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Zip Faux-Pocket Stevie Pants for Girls
Old Navy
High-Waisted Zip Faux-Pocket Stevie Pants for Girls
Old Navy
REGULARLY $19.99

 

BCBG Girls Ankle Boots

Lisa
BCBG Girls
BCBG Girls Lisa
Zappos
Lisa
BCBG Girls

Kate Spade Stud Earrings

Heart to Heart Pave Mini Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Heart to Heart Pave Mini Heart Studs.jpeg
Kate Spade New York
Heart to Heart Pave Mini Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York

 

Mary Anne Spier

Buttoned tops, skirts and loafers are key pieces in recreating Mary Anne's preppy style. She likes to keep her look simple and grounded. 

Shop Her Look: 

H&M Buttoned Top

Long-Sleeved Jersey Top
H&M
H&M Long-Sleeved Jersey Top
H&M
Long-Sleeved Jersey Top
H&M

Madewell Mini Skirt

Rigid Denim Carpenter A-Line Mini Skirt in Ledger Wash
Madewell
Madewell Rigid Denim Carpenter A-Line Mini Skirt in Ledger Wash
Madewell
Rigid Denim Carpenter A-Line Mini Skirt in Ledger Wash
Madewell

Journee Collection Loafers

Kinley Flats
Journee Collection
Journee Collection Kinley Women's Flats
Kohl's
Kinley Flats
Journee Collection
REGULARLY $54.99

Xhilaration Knee Socks

Knee High Socks
Xhilaration
Xhilaration Knee High Socks
Target
Knee High Socks
Xhilaration

Dawn Schafer 

The California girl stays true to her West Coast aesthetic -- cool, casual and free-spirited. This teaming of graphic T-shirt, camo pants, Vans shoes and beaded bracelet is so Dawn. 

Shop Her Look: 

Gap Graphic Tee

Teen Boxy Graphic T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Teen Boxy Graphic T-Shirt
Gap
Teen Boxy Graphic T-Shirt
Gap
REGULARLY $24.95

Universal Thread Camo Jeans

High-Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
Universal Thread
Universal Thread High-Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
Target
High-Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
Universal Thread

Vans Sneakers

Old Skool Core Classics
Vans
Old Skool Core Classics
Zappos
Old Skool Core Classics
Vans

Lucky Brand Bracelet

Blue and Gold Beaded Bracelet
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Blue And Gold Beaded Bracelet
Lucky Brand
Blue and Gold Beaded Bracelet
Lucky Brand

