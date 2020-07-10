If you're seeking something uplifting (and nostalgic) to watch right now as part of your quarantine binge lineup, Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club is sure to melt your heart in the best way. The 2020 version is a new adaptation of the beloved tween characters from Ann M. Martin's book series as they embark on their baby-sitting business in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut -- Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez).

With distinct personalities, each of the middle schoolers also has unique personal style, which was brought to life onscreen by the show's costume designer, Cynthia Summers. Whether you're a tween or an adult, we can all agree the fashion is on point in every episode and it's easy to get inspired by each look from club president Kristy's effortless, sporty style to artsy Claudia's bold, vibrant look.

ET Style has gathered key wardrobe pieces to create their looks, and be sure to check out ET's interview with Summers, who broke down her approach to each girl's style.

Shop our picks ahead.

Kristy Thomas

The club's president and founder, Kristy is all about comfort by way of casual basics and sportswear with a touch of '90s influence. Think oversized overalls, soft sweatshirts, sporty sneakers and caps.

Shop Her Look:

Almost Famous Denim Overalls

Uniqlo Sweatshirt

Kids Sweatshirt Uniqlo Uniqlo Kids Sweatshirt Uniqlo $14.90 at Uniqlo

Converse Sneakers

Adidas Cap

Claudia Kishi

She's an artist who marches to the beat of her own drum and isn't afraid to wear what she wants. Claudia loves color, patterns, head-turning accessories and a variety of silhouettes.

Shop Her Look:

Treasure & Bond Jumpsuit

Stripe Woven Jumpsuit Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Stripe Woven Jumpsuit Treasure & Bond $45 at Nordstrom

Art Class Flowy Top

Dr. Martens Combat Boots

1460 Boot Dr. Martens Nordstrom 1460 Boot Dr. Martens Starting $55 at Nordstrom

BaubleBar Statement Earrings

Piña Stud Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Piña Stud Earrings BaubleBar $42 at BaubleBar

Stacey McGill

Originally from Manhattan, Stacey has a style that immediately says "city girl." She often combines polished pieces and on-trend wares for a sleek result. Stacey's staple is definitely a chic, feminine blouse.

Shop Her Look:

Habitual Girl Blouse

Off the Shoulder Top Habitual Girl Nordstrom Off the Shoulder Top Habitual Girl $44 at Nordstrom

Old Navy High-Waisted Pants

BCBG Girls Ankle Boots

Lisa BCBG Girls Zappos Lisa BCBG Girls $59 at Zappos

Kate Spade Stud Earrings

Heart to Heart Pave Mini Heart Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Heart to Heart Pave Mini Heart Studs Kate Spade New York $38 at Kate Spade New York

Mary Anne Spier

Buttoned tops, skirts and loafers are key pieces in recreating Mary Anne's preppy style. She likes to keep her look simple and grounded.

Shop Her Look:

H&M Buttoned Top

Madewell Mini Skirt

Journee Collection Loafers

Kinley Flats Journee Collection Kohl's Kinley Flats Journee Collection REGULARLY $54.99 $35.99 at Kohl's

Xhilaration Knee Socks

Knee High Socks Xhilaration Target Knee High Socks Xhilaration $2.50 at Target

Dawn Schafer

The California girl stays true to her West Coast aesthetic -- cool, casual and free-spirited. This teaming of graphic T-shirt, camo pants, Vans shoes and beaded bracelet is so Dawn.

Shop Her Look:

Gap Graphic Tee

Universal Thread Camo Jeans

Vans Sneakers

Lucky Brand Bracelet

Blue and Gold Beaded Bracelet Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Blue and Gold Beaded Bracelet Lucky Brand $29 at Lucky Brand

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Baby-Sitters Club' Secretly Paid Homage to Iconic 'Clueless' Look

'Baby-Sitters Club' Boss on Modernizing the Characters and Season 2

Meet the New 'Baby-Sitters Club': Fall in Love With the Netflix Stars

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’: On Set With the New Netflix Cast (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery