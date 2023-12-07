Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor is going to be unprecedented. At the end of Thursday's season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, a preview of the tennis pro's upcoming journey for love aired, and it promises a never-before-seen finale moment.

"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it, and it gets me excited to think about it," Joey says in the clip, before stating of one woman, "She brings something out in me that I don't know if I've ever felt. I can't keep my hands off of her, I can't stop thinking about her. There's something there that's just different."

As one lady declares that "Joey is my guy," and another expresses that she's falling in love with him -- a sentiment he returns! -- drama takes hold of the women.

"Who the hell are you to tell me I can't have time with Joey. Grow up," one woman screams, while another responds by saying, "You grow up, b**ch."

The drama appears to lead to a dreaded two-on-one date, during which Joey says, "Someone is lying to me. I don't know which one to believe. I don't know if I'll be able to go forward."

Then Joey faces his worse fear: rejection, something he began worrying about after he was rejected by Charity Lawson during her season of The Bachelorette.

"I'm sick of giving it everything I can and it not being reciprocated," he says. "With Charity, I tried to get down on one knee and I was stopped, so my biggest fear is someone walking out. I'm afraid of someone not accepting me for me."

One woman seems to make that a reality as she tells Joey, "I don't know how much longer I can do this."

"So, is this it?" he asks, to which she responds, "I think it is."

Host Jesse Palmer then teases that Joey's season finale will include "an unprecedented, shocking first in Bachelor history."

As Joey is seen at the location of his final rose ceremony, he faces the camera in tears, saying, "I was crazy. I didn't expect that at all. I don't think that's happened before. I don't even know what to say. I know I gave as much as I could. I'm sick of feeling like this. I don't know. It feels wrong. I don't know what to do."

Fans got their first look at Joey's season of The Bachelor when a short teaser was released last month.

"I just feel the most ready than I've ever been to be in an engagement, a marriage," the 28-year-old tennis pro said as brief shots from his season were shown onscreen. "I get butterflies."

More insight into the upcoming season was revealed on the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, when a more in-depth preview aired.

"I'm ready to find my wife, but I'm scared that someone who I really start to express how I feel to doesn't feel the same way," Joey told the cameras, just as one woman told him, "I have to go back home. We're just not at the same place in life."

"I want to let go. I want to fully be in it and I'm trying. I'm finding myself holding back," he said in a confessional. "The last time it got taken away. I don't want to feel that again."

The final shot of the preview showed Joey crying as he stands at his final rose ceremony.

When ET spoke with Joey before filming for his season kicked off, he expressed confidence about the journey ahead.

"I didn't think this was the way I was going to be doing it back in the day, but I've fully committed to it now," he said. "The excitement's great. I'm glad people are happy to see me try to find my person. I think they're excited about this season and I am too."

Season 28 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 22 on ABC. Follow along with Joey Graziadei's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

