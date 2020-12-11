TV

'The Bachelor': Matt James' Official Cast Announced -- Meet His 32 Women!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Matt James Bachelor
ABC

Matt James' season of The Bachelor is just around the corner! The 28-year-old was announced as the first Black Bachelor in June, and now his official cast has been revealed. 

Matt's contestants are mostly in their 20s. The average age is 25, with the youngest contestant, Kit, being 21, and the oldest, Magi, 32. About half of the cast appear to be women of color.

Though Matt is starting his Bachelor journey with 32 women, he'll have to end Night One with just 24. 

As we anxiously await his premiere, get to know the cast below. (And their Instagrams are hyperlinked to their names -- you're welcome!) 

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon.

Abigail The Bachelor
ABC

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bachelor Alana
ABC

Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, New York 

Alicia Bachelor
ABC

Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, California

Amber Bachelor
ABC

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Illinois

Anna Bachelor
ABC

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, California

Bri Bachelor
ABC

Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, California

Carolyn Bachelor
ABC

Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, California

Casandra Bachelor
ABC

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, New York 

Chelsea Bachelor
ABC

Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Connecticut

Corrinne Bachelor
ABC

Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Emani Bachelor
ABC

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, New York 

Illeana Bachelor
ABC

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Jessenia Bachelor
ABC

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Illinois

Kaili Bachelor
ABC

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington

Katie Bachelor
ABC

Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, North Carolina

Khaylah Bachelor
ABC

Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Washington

Kimberly Bachelor
ABC

Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, New York 

Kit Bachelor
ABC

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, New Jersey

Kristin Bachelor
ABC

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Florida

Lauren Bachelor
ABC

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Magi Bachelor
ABC

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Maryland

Mari Bachelor
ABC

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, California

Marylynn Bachelor
ABC

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

MJ Bachelor
ABC

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Oregon

Pieper Bachelor
ABC

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia

Rachael Bachelor
ABC

Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colorado

Saneh Bachelor
ABC

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, California

Sarah Bachelor
ABC

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, California

Serena Bachelor
ABC

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Serena P Bachelor
ABC

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tennessee

Sydney Bachelor
ABC

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, California

Victoria Bachelor
ABC

The 32 contestants are dwindled down from a list released in October of 43 women who could appear on Matt's cycle. 

In a recent interview with ET, Chris Harrison said fans are going to "absolutely fall in love" with Matt when they see him on screen. 

"He is so unbelievably genuine, smart, kind, has such a great head on his shoulders. He's a perfect Bachelor, he is the kind of guy this show was made for," he raved. 

"The women that are coming in to be on the show are unbelievably lucky. They're going to find an amazing man to fall in love with. And I can't wait to get on set, start shooting for him, night one begins and we get going again," Chris added. "I did see that [a headline] claimed we have started shooting the show. I'm still home in my office. Matt, if you're out there, dude, don't give out any roses yet!" 

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below. 

