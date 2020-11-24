Tayshia Adams is putting her men to the test! After the dramatic promo that aired on Monday night's finale of Dancing With the Stars, we couldn't be more ready to see how Tayshia's journey plays out on The Bachelorette.

While we may have to wait to see what prompts our Bachelorette to break down in tears, this week, Tayshia is laying down the law. Tuesday's episode will see several men compete for one-on-one time with the 30-year-old, while Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco make a special appearance to challenge the guys on a group date.

Week after week, tensions have risen in the house -- and it seems it's reached a new boiling point. The promo at the end of last week's episode showed Tayshia threatening to show her men the door if they didn't cut the drama.

ET will be live blogging Tuesday's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for a play-by-play of everything that goes down.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

