'The Bachelor': Meet the 31 Ladies Vying for Clayton Echard's Heart!
Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is just weeks away. The long-rumored next lead of the franchise's flagship series was confirmed last month, when an emotional first look at the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep's season aired at the end of Michelle Young's hometown dates on The Bachelorette, and now, his official cast has been revealed.
Echard's contestants are mostly in their 20s. The average age is 27, with the youngest contestant, Jane, being 22. Several of the contestants are in their 30s, including Mara, Kate and Kira, who are all 32, making them the oldest of the group. Nearly half of the cast appear to be women of color.
As we anxiously await his premiere, get to know the cast below.
Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, California
Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia
Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Connecticut
Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California
Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado
Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California
Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida
Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina
Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York
Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, California
Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island
Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California
Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida
Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas
Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey
Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida
Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California
Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida
Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas
Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Virginia
Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, California
Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York
Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio
Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas
Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia
Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California
Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, New York
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.
