The Bachelor

'The Bachelor': Meet the 31 Ladies Vying for Clayton Echard's Heart!

By Mona Khalifeh‍
Clayton Echard
ABC/Pamela Littky

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is just weeks away. The long-rumored next lead of the franchise's flagship series was confirmed last month, when an emotional first look at the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep's season aired at the end of Michelle Young's hometown dates on The Bachelorette, and now, his official cast has been revealed.

Echard's contestants are mostly in their 20s. The average age is 27, with the youngest contestant, Jane, being 22. Several of the contestants are in their 30s, including Mara, Kate and Kira, who are all 32, making them the oldest of the group. Nearly half of the cast appear to be women of color.

As we anxiously await his premiere, get to know the cast below.

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, California

Cassidy
ABC

Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Claire
ABC

Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Connecticut 

Daria
ABC

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany 

Eliza
ABC

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Elizabeth
ABC

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Ency
ABC

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Gabby
ABC

Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Genevieve
ABC

Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida

Hailey
ABC

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Hunter
ABC

Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York

Ivana
ABC

Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, California

Jane
ABC

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Jill
ABC

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kate
ABC

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kira
ABC

Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida

Lindsay D.
ABC

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas

Lyndsey W.
ABC

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Mara
ABC

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida

Marlena
ABC

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

The Bachelor
ABC

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

The Bachelor
ABC

Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

The Bachelor
ABC

Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Virginia

The Bachelor
ABC

Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, California

The Bachelor
ABC

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

The Bachelor
ABC

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio

The Bachelor
ABC

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Shanae The Bachelor Season 26
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas

The Bachelor
ABC

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Bachelor
ABC

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

The Bachelor
ABC

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, New York

The Bachelor
ABC

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Bachelor Clayton Tell 2 Women He Was Intimate With Both of Them

Clayton Echard Says He 'Did Find Love' on 'The Bachelor'

Here's What Michelle Young Thinks About New Bachelor Clayton Echard

Related Gallery

 