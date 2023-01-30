Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man.

In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like to spend the night here with me?" She responds positively, telling the tech executive, "I like where I think this is heading."

When Kaity makes her way back to the Bachelor mansion the morning after, one woman dubs the ER nurse's reentrance "a walk of shame."

Whatever the other women may think, it's no surprise that Zach and Kaity hit it off. In a pre-premiere interview with ET, Zach revealed why fellow Austin, Texas, resident Kaity stood out to him on night one.

"I was living in Austin and she's living [there] and how did we not meet before this? It was pretty surreal to have her there and very sweet," he said. "It was a great conversation."

Kaity concurred, telling ET in an exclusive, week two interview, "My connection with Zach so far has been really good. I spoke to him the first night and I think it went really well."

"He feels like home to me. Honestly, that's because he feels so genuine, and he comes off very kind and pure and he honestly just wants to find his wife. He wants to find his best friend and that's what I want to find as well," she added, before noting that she also appreciates how Zach's "voice is just so deep and manly."

At the same time ET interviewed Kaity and other women, Zach told us that Christina, Greer and Jess as three women who have "impressed" and "surprised" him so far.

"It's so easy and fun to talk and be with them because it's a unique situation. We are really just meeting each other for the first time, yet it feels like we know each other," he explained. "... I enjoy all the conversations I have with those three women, and it just gets me excited to get to know more."

Greer, who's a fan of Zach's height and humor, was on the same page as the tech executive, telling ET, "[When Zach] called my name [for the first impression rose], I was just like, 'Wow, this is the confirmation, the reassurance that I needed to hear to know that I'm not crazy for feeling this. He definitely feels it too.'"

Charity is likewise smitten with Zach, and praised him for how he "exudes this level of confidence that he is sure about himself, but also about what he's looking for."

Meanwhile, single mom Christina, another one of Zach's early top picks, will seemingly find herself embroiled in drama next week. Amid skydiving, football and pool party dates, the preview shows Christina acting salty over Kaity's extended one-on-one time.

"I had that first one-on-one and I feel like it was more real," Christina says, leading other women to accuse her of trying to "intimidate" and "target" them.

"Have you ever considered just literally shutting the f**k up?" Brooklyn asks Christina, as Brianna tells Zach about the brewing drama. Christina won't go down without a fight, though, as the preview shows her sobbing on Zach as she tells him, "It'd be a mistake to believe this."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama with ET's coverage of Zach Shallcross' journey for love.

