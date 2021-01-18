'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3 of Matt James' Journey!

Time to get back on the cliff. Last week's episode of The Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger, with Sarah's health seemingly hanging in the balance.

The contestant, who earned a rose on her one-on-one date with Matt James, suddenly dropped from the rose ceremony, telling the medic she was having trouble seeing. Her story will continue on this week's episode, as ABC teased she'll be at the center of an "emotional firestorm" with the ladies.

Meanwhile, things will heat up on Matt's second group date, where the women are tasked with describing their deepest fantasy with the Bachelor. As expected (and seen in ET's exclusive clip!), Victoria takes things to the next level.

Matt will also have a one-on-one date with Serena P., but it seems his Bachelor journey is only going to get more complicated. ABC teased he'll be confronted with his "biggest fear" this week.

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': A Woman DROPS at the Rose Ceremony After a Tense Fight

'The Bachelor': Victoria Says She Wants to [Bleep] Matt's [Bleep]!

'Bachelor' Matt James Says the Show Breaks Him Down '1000 Percent'

'The Bachelor:’ Matt’s Literal Eye-Opening Kisses, Wedding Gowns, and a Royal Duel | Roses & Rosé This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery