'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2 of Matt James' Journey

It's week 2 on The Bachelor, and apparently it's already time for the women to start "spiraling out of control." That's what in store for viewers on Monday's episode, according to ABC.

This week's episode will see Matt James connect with one of the frontrunners from his premiere, Bri, on a romantic one-on-one date, before embarking on the largest group date in Bachelor history, with 18 women. If that's not enough to kick off some serious jealously, ET's exclusive sneak peek at the date showed the ladies physically fighting in a game of "Capture the Heart" to get more time with Matt.

The 29-year-old Bachelor will have another one-on-one, with Sarah, before the week wraps up -- and as Chris Harrison told ET last month, more women are on the way.

"It shakes things up a lot," Matt teased of how the new additions (including Heather Martin) impact the season.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

