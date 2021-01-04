'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Matt James' Premiere!

Matt James' historic season of The Bachelor is officially here! Six months after Matt was announced as the first Black Bachelor, his season is premiering on ABC -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

Thirty-two women will be meeting Matt, a New York City-based commercial real estate agent and Bachelor franchise newbie, at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. The franchise has switched things up following The Bachelorette (which was filmed in Palm Springs), but is still maintaining a quarantined bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Matt, who was originally announced a contestant on Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season, is a fresh face to fans, host Chris Harrison told ET it won't take long to get to know him.

"You all see a certain side of him on social media. There is so much more," he said. "You're seeing the 5% of the iceberg. There is so much depth, there is so many layers to this man that you're going to get to know, good and bad."

It all starts in a few hours! Circle back when the episode kicks off for live minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

