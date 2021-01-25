'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 4 of Matt James' Journey!

Did someone say new contestants? Four weeks into Matt James' Bachelor journey, producers are throwing new women into the mix.

Last week's episode of the ABC dating show saw the drama-filled departure of one of Matt's frontrunners, Sarah, but before Matt has too much time to think about it, five new women will join the show.

This week's episode will see whether tensions in the house relax without Sarah in it, but with two "physical" group dates, we're not sure that's possible. ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates on everything that goes down!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Meet the 5 New Women Vying for Matt James' Heart

'The Bachelor's Sarah Trott Opens Up About Her Reason for Leaving

'The Bachelor': A Woman Leaves After Being Confronted By the Cast

‘The Bachelor’: Sarah Trott Says She Felt 'Bombarded’ and Other Women ‘Went Too Far’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery