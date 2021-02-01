'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 5 of Matt James' Journey!

We're about halfway through Matt James' journey on The Bachelor, and it's time to get serious... about the rumors in the house. No, Matt hasn't really reached the next level with any of the ladies. Instead, he's about to insert himself into the drama between the women.

Last week's episode saw tensions reach an ultimate high, as Anna and Victoria spread and laugh over rumors a new contestant, Brittany, was an escort (which Brittany denied). Katie advised Matt to address the drama before the rose ceremony, and that's exactly what he's going to do.

Judging by promos, it seems it may finally be time for Anna and Victoria to face the music, while other standouts (for much different reasons) get much-needed time with Matt.

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of everything that goes down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Abigail Makes a Heartbreaking Reveal to Matt James

'The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Responds to Body-Shaming Comments

'The Bachelor': Matt James Gets Involved After Damaging 'Escort' Rumor

'The Bachelor': Abigail Gets Vulnerable With Matt James in Sneak Peek (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery