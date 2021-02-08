'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6 of Matt James' Journey!

What do Tyler Cameron and Heather Martin have in common? Well, Hannah Brown. But they'll also both be making appearances on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Last week's episode of the ABC dating show saw Matt James send home two women (Victoria and Anna) for bullying others -- but still has one left. The episode ended with a face-off, after Jessenia accused MJ of being an "antagonist" in the house. This week's episode will pick up where we left off, but that doesn't mean the drama will end quickly.

In an interview with ET last week, Matt said Tyler came "just in time."

"Tyler coming was just in time, because it was a point for me where I was feeling things I haven't felt before and I needed to talk to someone who had been through it," he teased. "And we had a little surprise in store for Tyler that he wasn't aware of."

As for Heather's arrival, Matt admitted he was "shocked."

"I was in shock, and I think that it will be very interesting to see how that plays out," he shared. "I have a very strong relationship with Hannah and Heather is one of Hannah's best friends, so it's very interesting."

ET will be live blogging Monday's episode. Circle back when the episode kicks off for live minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

