'The Bachelor': Matt Gets Tantric With Serena P. -- Live Updates!
Matt James' Bachelor journey continues on screen as the franchise is engulfed in controversy off screen. The real estate broker's budding romance with Rachael Kirkconnell has made headlines amid her resurfaced racist actions, which she apologized for in a statement on Thursday.
However, Rachael -- who is still in the running for Matt's heart on The Bachelor -- isn't the only one who issued an apology. On Wednesday, host Chris Harrison apologized for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" during an interview with Rachel Lindsay about the scandal.
Bachelor Nation continued to speak out against Chris' remarks, and on Saturday, the host again apologized, announcing that he'll be "stepping aside" for awhile, and will not be joining Matt's After the Final Rose special.
That special is still weeks away. First, Matt must decide which women will earn hometown dates, and what to do with Heather Martin's surprise arrival.
ET is live blogging along the way. Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates from Monday's episode.
That's My Favorite Thing About You5:49 PM:
Heading into the night part of the date, Matt notes he's worried about how he and Serena P. might not be on the same page.
He's grateful she was honest about being uncomfortable on the date. "I think that for me, there's no point in not laying it on the table," she explains. "If I were to lie and say, 'I love tantric yoga,' and you said, 'That's my favorite thing about you,' that's a terrible thing to build a relationship on."
"I left that time feeling a lot better and I feel like I moved out of that negative headspace," Serena P. adds. She's grateful for the time with Matt, no matter what they're doing.
A Date for Jessenia5:47 PM:
Back at the house, the women await the next date card.
"We're all just on the edge," Jessenia says. Whoever's name isn't on the group date card will get the one-on-one -- the last before hometowns.
And it's Jessenia who gets the one-on-one. "Matt has all the characteristics I want in a partner," she gushes. "This one-on-one is definitely a gift."
Tried It and Done5:40 PM:
Serena P. explains that Matt is much more into PDA than she is.
"That was a first and last for me when it comes to tantric yoga," she tells Matt. "I'm not an overly affectionate person, especially in public. It was just like, beyond my comfort zone. And a lot of my brain was like, 'tried it and done.'"
Matt was much more into it.
"I've never stood and stared at someone for as long as I did," he says.
Still, Matt wants Serena P. to tell him when something makes her uncomfortable. "Don't think that I'm not hearing that," he tells her.
Getting Tantric5:37 PM:
Matt and Serena P. have a sexy date ahead of them -- tantric yoga! (Remember when JoJo did this with Chase on her season? How can we forget!)
"I'm just vibing right now. I left each pose that much closer to Serena," Matt tells the camera.
Fun!5:35 PM:
The next morning, the ladies get a preview of what's ahead: two one-on-one dates and a group date.
Here's a surprise no one but Serena P. is happy about: she's getting another one-on-one before Jessenia or Abigail has had one. Fun!
Super Stressful5:32 PM:
The group cheers for the week ahead -- the last one before hometowns.
"Matt has a lot of difficult decisions to make," Michelle observes. "The next few days are going to be super stressful."
Up ahead -- Matt doesn't want to lead someone on, and it seems he sends a woman home. "That could have happened to any of us," someone says.
A Rose For...5:28 PM:
Bri gets a rose. Then Rachael. Kit gets one. Then Jessenia.
And our sweet Abigail!
Chelsea and Serena C. are out.
"Ugh, saying goodbye to Matt killed me," Chelsea tells the camera. "It sucks to get your hopes up."
"I feel like, rejected," Serena C. adds, with tears in her eyes.
Unexpected Surprise5:27 PM:
Matt tells the women the "unexpected surprise" of Heather reaffirms how he feels about the remaining women -- well, most of them, as he's about to send several home.
He picks up the first rose...
Roller Coaster5:25 PM:
"It's been a roller coaster of emotions tonight. I already sent Heather home," Matt tells the camera.
It's not easy to send home women he has connections with, but Matt's doing it.
Rose Ceremony Nerves5:20 PM:
After Matt says goodbye to Heather, the women are nervous for the rose ceremony.
"I'm just hoping for the best," Abigail says. "I'm not ready to go home."
Goodbye, Heather5:15 PM:
Is anyone surprised Matt didn't keep Heather around? Hometowns are right around the corner!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
