The Bachelorette finale is fast approaching. At the conclusion of Monday's "Men Tell All" episode, fans got a sneak peek at the season 20 finale, during which Charity Lawson will have to decide between three men: Aaron, Joey and Dotun.

"I am in love and I know that I am getting engaged but I don't know who it's going to be," Charity admits in the preview.

The finale comes on the heels of Aaron's arrival in Fiji, which came as a shock to Charity, given the fact the she sent him home the week before.

"I was shocked. Literally, so shocked. Did not expect that," Charity told ET's Denny Directo at the "Men Tell All" taping last month. "But I think it said a lot, obviously, that he was willing to [fight for me]... Hearing his heart and why he decided to come back really stood out to me. He's a fighter and he really cared a lot about me and wanting this. It's a lot with Aaron."

In the preview, though, Charity appears to give Aaron another chance as she and the software salesman are seen kissing on the beach.

"I still see you as a wife. I still see you as the mother of my children," he tells Charity, before admitting in a confessional, "There's life coming back into me now. Kissing Charity feels like this all wasn't for nothing and I'm right back in it emotionally."

For her part, Charity tells the cameras she's "glad that he did not give up on this and that he saw me as someone worth fighting for," but notes that now "there is a new added layer of pressure."

That pressure, of course, is her other two men, both of whom have expressed their love for the child and family therapist.

"There's no question in my mind that I want you to be my wife," Dotun tells Charity, before Joey says in a confessional, "I'm very much in love with Charity and I want this to end with us engaged."

Charity clearly has love for both men, as she previously told ET that the former "is just someone that communicates to me when I'm with him [that] literally nothing else is going on."

"I think we're just so engulfed with each other," Charity told ET of Dotun. "His conversations is something for me that's stimulating. I crave more. I want to know more. I think that's an important element, the way that we just kind of both can challenge each other, but also contribute to each other's growth, which is a beautiful thing."

And then there's Joey, who Charity praised as "so genuine, so sweet and so sincere."

"He has this very calming presence and aura about him," she told ET of the tennis instructor. "When I'm with him, time stands still it feels. Just everything about him is really good."

The whole thing has Charity spiraling, as she admits in the preview, "I never imagined being in love with three incredible guys, but for the first time in all of this I'm truly not OK."

"Sitting here I'm really torn. This doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense. I'm gonna have a panic attack," she says through tears. "You are not supposed to say goodbye to somebody that you love."

As for how Charity will make her ultimate choice, she warned viewers that they'll "want lots of tissues" when they tune in.

"It's gonna be an emotional ride, emotional rollercoaster that final week," she said. "But I will say as many tears as I shed, it was 100 percent all worth it. It's going to be so beautiful."

Likewise, host Jesse Palmer didn't mince words, telling the "MTA" audience that the episode would feature "one of the most heartbreaking endings in Bachelorette history."

Watch Charity Lawson's journey for love on season 20 of The Bachelorette, which airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

