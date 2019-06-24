Hannah Brown is standing up for herself.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday's all-new episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah once again argues with Luke P., this time over her nearly naked bungee jumping date with Garrett.

In the clip, based off of Hannah's comments, viewers can infer that Luke has already approached the 24-year-old former beauty queen over his concerns about her time with Garrett.

"I so appreciate you coming to me and actually sharing concerns because I respect that a lot. But the conversation, it didn't sit well with me," she tells Luke. "You were talking about me meeting your family and you wanted to be able to feel comfortable in doing that. And it was referring to, like, the bungee jumping thing. I told you it wasn't, like, a sexual thing at all."

"But, even if it was, it's my body," she adds emphatically.

"I don't want you to ever misunderstand me," Luke says in response. "I've been so excited because our relationship has finally been on track. I feel like finally, the train is finally on the tracks."

To that statement, though, Hannah strongly disagrees. "I don't know if it's on the tracks," she says.

"OK. Even if it's not, it's closer," Luke hedges, but Hannah still shuts that line of thinking down.

"It's not on the tracks," Hannah exclaims. "No!"

"I can't take this every single time for you to get to this point," she says. "This process doesn't work if you're not yourself 100,000 percent."

The argument between Hannah and Luke is just the beginning of what's to come between the pair, with future discussions about sex and religion set to take the forefront. In a preview for the season, fans saw Luke tell Hannah that "keeping the marriage bed pure" was important to him, to which Hannah said, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me."

That moment, Hannah previously told ET's Lauren Zima, is "one of the most dramatic" moments of her entire season.

"Honestly, my faith has grown so much and I've realized what a relationship with the Lord is really about," she said. "I don't have to carry that [guilt]."

"To ever have anybody make me feel [ashamed], it's a little messed up, and I'm not going to stand for that," Brown added. "Because if I feel that way, I know there's other people out in the world that feel that way, and maybe if I can stand up for myself, other people can feel like they can too."

In a recent phone interview with ET, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison teased what fans can expect about Hannah and Luke's deep discussions.

"Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together. And his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them," he said. "'No matter what you believe, my body, my choice, my life, and if you don't like it, there's the door. Don't let it hit you in the a** on the way out.' That's how she approaches all the men. She's very vulnerable and emotional, but don't you dare cross her and question her decisions, because this is her life and you've got to respect that."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

