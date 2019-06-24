We thought last Monday's episode was week six of The Bachelorette, but we were wrong.

Things came to a halt on the ABC dating series last week as Hannah Brown had a heart-to-heart with host Chris Harrison, confessing that she was losing faith in the process following the drama surrounding Luke P. The men got heated about Luke onscreen, while offscreen, scandal ignited over another contestant, frontrunner Jed.

Hannah and Jed have yet to speak out on the controversy, but as Harrison recently told ET, the Bachelorette's conflict with Luke is far from over. Things will pick up with the season's official sixth episode on Monday, and ET will be live blogging along the way.

"We've never had a season where a villain -- if you want to call Luke that -- has such a prominent role, where they really dominate the landscape and storyline for so long," Harrison shared. "Hannah likes Luke P., and the more he gets beat on and she gets beat on, the more defensive and angry she gets."

Circle back when Monday's episode starts to see how things process. We'll be here with minute-by-minute updates.

