'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Sends Luke P. Home -- But How Does He Come Back? (Live Updates)
We thought we were in deep with Luke P. last week, but it looks like the drama's only getting started!
Tuesday's cliffhanger episode of The Bachelorette ended with Hannah Brown telling Luke that she couldn't give him a rose on their one-on-one date, but we haven't seen the last of him. As promos teased, he's ready to find Jesus and crawl his way back into Hannah's good graces. ET is live blogging along the way.
In a recent interview with ET, Hannah said that Luke will continue to be a big part of her season -- and that it's become hard for her to watch the show and see what went down behind her back.
"It's really hard sometimes to watch back the show, because especially in that instance, there are certain things that I don't get to see, and I'm not privy to see," she shared. "I mean, I only get the conversation that I have with each of the guys, and so it is sometimes difficult to see, 'Oh, so that's actually what happened.'"
Hannah's Explanation5:19 PM:
"I'm doing what's best for my heart, not just for that relationship, but for all the relationships," Hannah explains.
She's pleased that she finally got what she wanted from Luke -- but notes that if he goes back to the "weird, robotic Luke that I have no connection with, he won't get a rose."
The Guys...5:15 PM:
All the men are in agreement that they hope they never see Luke P. ever again -- little do they know that he's about to come back.
We see ominous footsteps, and then Luke walks through the door. "What's up, boys?" he asks. "She told me that today was the worst one-on-one she's had throughout this whole process... I didn't get a rose. But Hannah said she still wants me to be here."
Garrett tells Luke that he hopes he didn't bring anyone else's name up, and Luke knows no matter what he says, the guys won't believe him.
Luke P. Starts Yelling5:09 PM:
"I want to move mountains for you!" Luke P. yells at Hannah (seriously). He's speaking very loudly, he's frustrated, and admits their date was "tearing me up."
"I get it now," he insists. "I genuinely want to marry you... I could care less about anything. Nothing else matters right now, except you. And that's seriously what I want."
"I don't know," Hannah replies.
That Didn't Last Long5:08 PM:
Luke is shocked by this turn of events, and declares he's not ready to "go home." "Hannah was right. I have tried to be, quite frankly, perfect, and now it's like, my eyes have been opened," he says, while dramatically walking through the forest.
"Nothing's going to stop me. Nothing's going to clutter my mind, except pursuing Hannah. I see her, and it's like, 'Yes, that's what I want,'" he continues -- before coming back to confront her.
Saying Goodbye5:05 PM:
"Giving you a rose tonight, it doesn't make sense," Hannah says, telling Luke that it's time for him to leave. "I just want you to respect that."
Hannah and Luke get up from the table and share one last -- but not really -- hug.
"I Can't Give You This Rose"5:02 PM:
Back at Hannah's date with Luke, she tells him she can't give him the rose, and she places it back on the table.
"It took me literally, raising my voice, so frustrated at you tonight to get you to be the man I think you are," she explains. "I was so frustrated... going off today, absolutely not, because I don't want that."
Luke says he's frustrated with himself and asks Hannah to think about everything they've spoken about that night, and everything since night one. "I am and will be the first one to say, 'Look, this is my fault, I screwed up, my bad.' I take full ownership. Let's move on," he pleads.
We're Back!5:01 PM:
Things pick up where we left off. The men are speculating that Luke may have left. "I just think it's kind of, prepare for the worst. But she's a smart woman, and tonight is his last chance," Garrett says.
