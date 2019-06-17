We thought we were in deep with Luke P. last week, but it looks like the drama's only getting started!

Tuesday's cliffhanger episode of The Bachelorette ended with Hannah Brown telling Luke that she couldn't give him a rose on their one-on-one date, but we haven't seen the last of him. As promos teased, he's ready to find Jesus and crawl his way back into Hannah's good graces. ET is live blogging along the way.

In a recent interview with ET, Hannah said that Luke will continue to be a big part of her season -- and that it's become hard for her to watch the show and see what went down behind her back.

"It's really hard sometimes to watch back the show, because especially in that instance, there are certain things that I don't get to see, and I'm not privy to see," she shared. "I mean, I only get the conversation that I have with each of the guys, and so it is sometimes difficult to see, 'Oh, so that's actually what happened.'"

Circle back when Monday's episode starts for minute-by-minute updates on what happens next.

