'The Bachelorette': One of Rachel's Men Switches to Gabby's Side in Dramatic Preview
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Angelina Jolie Delivers Tearful Speech With 17-Year-Old Daughter…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict Thrown Into Question After …
Ne-Yo On Nearly Getting Divorced, How He Saved His Marriage, And…
Sylvester Stallone on Adding 40 Minutes to ‘Rocky IV’ 36 Years L…
Angelina Jolie Reveals 17-Year-Old Daughter Zahara Is Attending …
JoJo Siwa Dishes on Her New Look, Relationship and Show! (Exclus…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where t…
Dwyane Wade, Barack Obama and More React to Bill Russell’s Death
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace's Sweet Reaction to Photo of …
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Inside Ariela and Biniyam’s Wedding
Jodie Sweetin Says Her Engagement Brought ‘Great Joy’ After Loss…
Ben Affleck 'Unbelievably Happy' That Jennifer Lopez Is His Wife…
Jennifer Garner Jokes She’d Have ‘a Lot to Talk About’ With Her …
North West Shows Off Impressive Makeup Skills By Transforming Ki…
'Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Weighs In on Natasha-David Romanc…
Chelsea Handler Shares How Boyfriend Jo Koy 'Melted Me' Into Lov…
Rachel Recchia is in for more devastation on next week's episode of The Bachelorette. At the end of Monday's episode of the series, a preview for the next installment teased drama ahead in the wake of Logan's decision to switch from Rachel's journey to Gabby's.
All starts out well as the group heads to Bruges, Belgium. Gabby is "riding a high," while Rachel is busy furthering her connections with Aven, Ethan and Tyler, leaving her feeling "so happy."
Logan will play spoilsport, though, telling the cameras, "I care about Rachel, but I can’t put my initial feelings for Gabby aside."
In the apparent wake of Logan's reveal, Rachel tells Gabby that the whole thing is "humiliating." Logan appears to get what he wants, though, and shocks Gabby's men as he arrives to join their side.
"Is Gabby questioning her connections with the rest of us?" Spencer questions after Logan's surprise arrival.
Meanwhile, Rachel is sobbing in a confessional, as she admits, "I don’t want to do this anymore."
When ET spoke with Rachel ahead of the start of the season, she was candid about her low points during the journey.
"Ups and downs of the whole journey are so crazy. It's never linear. It's great and it's bad. It’s like you’re going back and forth every single day," Rachel said. "It’s a struggle, but it’s worth it."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Rachel Learn 'Really Disturbing' Info in 'Bachelorette' Preview
'Bachelorette' Recap: Gabby & Rachel Break Down as Men Choose Sides
Related Gallery