A new season of The Bachelorette is almost here and it's going to be unlike any other, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia each vying to find their one true love.

In a new preview clip shared by the long-running dating competition series on Instagram, Gabby and Rachel are seen sharing their hopes, doubts and dreams as they embark on the show's most unprecedented season yet.

"I have no doubt, we are going to meet our fiancés," Rachel says as a montage of the show's upcoming 19th season flashes across the screen.

"We're figuring out things as we go," Gabby adds.

While the pair are hopeful in their history-making journey for love, the road to get there is one that's filled with drama, with the trailer already seeing the two frontrunners pitted against each other when one contestant rejects Rachel's rose and instead opts for a chance at love with Gabby.

"I'm sorry, I'm here for Gabby," the contestant says to a shocked Rachel.

As Gabby, Rachel and their 32 suitors sail along the northern coast of Europe in search of a soulmate, the two are met with plenty of tears, confusion and heartbreak as they make the difficult decision to pick the one lucky man they hope to spend the rest of their lives with.

"Sending nothing but love to our Bachelorettes as they navigate this unprecedented season," the show teased in the caption. "Be there with Gabby and Rachel every step of the way starting Monday on ABC! 🙌."

When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next franchise leads during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they are looking for in a mate.

Rachel said she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she is on the search for a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby said of Rachel.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.

